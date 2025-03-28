Scott McLaughlin reacts as Kenny Bednarek makes feelings known about attending NTT Indycar series

Kenny Bednarek shared glimpses of his visit to the NTT IndyCar series, opening up about his experience. His post drew the attention of Team Penske driver Scott McLaughlin.

Bednarek, in his off-season, recently made an appearance at the NTT IndyCar series and shared several glimpses of the experience. He shared a carousel of pictures on Instagram, where he posed in front of the cars and drivers, such as Scott McLaughlin and Alex Palou Montalbo. Bednarek also shared a picture with his girlfriend, Sharmilla Nicollet. Making his feelings known about attending the series, the American athlete added a caption that read:

"Had a great opportunity to be part of the NTT Indycar Series. It was an unforgettable experience! Riding in an Indy car for the first time gave me a whole new perspective on speed 🏎️"

This post caught the attention of McLaughlin, who then commented on the post by adding three emojis:

"👊🏻👊🏻👊🏻"

Scott McLaughlin's comment (@kenny_bednarek)

Bednarek concluded his 2024 season after competing at the Diamond League finals in Brussels, where he delivered a dominant performance in the 200m dash and bested the Olympic champion, Letsile Tebogo. Before this, Bednarek competed at the Paris Olympics, clinching a silver medal in the 200m race after recording 19.62s, with Tebogo, who clocked 19.46s, winning gold.

When Kenny Bednarek opened up about his desire to pursue a career in football

In August 2024, Kenny Bednarek was a guest on the Running Effect podcast and was asked whether he would consider a football career, as he was earlier associated with the sport. The sprinter used to play football for Race Lake High School, and during this time, he scored 17 touchdowns.

Opening up about this, Bednarek said that he thinks he would have succeeded in the sport if he had chosen it as his career.

"I feel like with my work ethic, I definitely did. Because, I mean, honestly, that was something that I wanted to pursue. I mean, I love track, but when I was younger I was also like, oh, I dream about being in the NFL one day...Sometimes I joke with my girlfriend maybe when I'm 30, I will go to the NFL," said Kenny Bednarek.

"I feel like if I stuck with football, I wouldn't have had an opportunity of trying to be in the NFL. I mean, first of all, I got speed. The only thing that I really needed to work on was everything else, you know, agility, hands, and then just running the route tree," he added.

Along with the 200m dash, Kenny Bednarek also competed in the 4x100m relay at the Paris Olympics. It was the first time he competed in the latter event on the global stage.

