Scranton Half Marathon 2024 results: Dylan Gearinger posts record time

The Scranton Half Marathon 2024 was scheduled for April 7, Sunday. This was the 11th edition of the tournament and was held at the PenFed Credit Union Field at Memorial Stadium.

The tournament throughout the year has represented a special cause of enlightening the athletes in the local suburbs of Scranton and also aims to provide a boost to the local businesses in the area. Moreover, the organizing committee of the Scranton half marathons donates a substantial amount of money to the Lackawanna Heritage Valley Authority in Scranton.

The Scranton half marathons consist of five events namely the half marathon, half marathon Walk, Virtual half marathon, and Virtual half marathon Walk. The event also provided a "kids for fun" race which consists of two events.

The first event was assigned for kids between the ages of 5-6 and the second event was for kids between the age of 7-8. Hundreds and hundreds of athletes had signed up for the event.

In the half marathon event, Dylan Gearinger picked up the first position registering a record run time of 1 hour 4 minutes and 29 seconds. After his victory, the Old Forge native expressed his excitement in the post-match interview. He stated:

"Feels great. And then the best part was honestly getting to turn around and see my two athletes whom I coach and work out with every day get second and third."

Michael Mccann and Brandon Flaschut, both students of Gearinger finished second and third in the event registering run times of 1:08:58 and 1:10:17 respectively.

Complete results of the Scranton half marathons 2024

Here are the complete results of all the events from the Scranton half marathons 2024:

Half Marathon:

1. Dylan Gearinger, Old Forge - 1:04:29

2. Michael Mccann, Dallas- 1:08:58

3. Brandon Fleschut, Dallas- 1:10:17

4. Aaron Nobles, Rochester- 1:10:33

5. Luke Myers, Philadelphia- 1:11:24

6. David Haines, Madison Township- 1:13:11

7. Shane Mckeon, Scranton- 1:14:08

8. Loc O, Williamsburg- 1:15:20

9. Nate Skrutski, Archbald- 1:17:40

10. Adam St. Germain, Wallkill- 1:18:56

Half Marathon Walk:

1. Adam Insler, New Windsor- 2:26:18

2. Sherwood Grabiec, Avoca- 2:29:48

3. Russell Keeler, Kingston- 2:43:51

4. Dave Williams, Shavertown- 2:50:21

5. Jerry Dipasquale, Jessup- 2:52:39

6. Paula Smith, Dunmore- 2:52:42

7. Kathleen Jeffrey, Emerson- 2:53:40

8. Dan Bandru, Clarks Summit- 2:55:02

9. Kris Hanlon, Roaring Brook Twp- 2:55:02

10. Michael K Bandru, Downingtown- 2:55:42

Virtual Half Marathon:

1. Christine Stroka, Moscow- 1:48:28

2. Candice Pagnotti, Factoryville- 1:49:54

3. Dave Dipipi, White Haven- 2:06:47

4. Susan Stem, Stroudsberg- 2:08:49

5. Todd Stem, Stroudsberg- 2:09:11

Virtual Half Marathon Walk:

1. Nadine Sten, Shamokin- 3:20:59

2. Rita Castaldi, Scranton- 3:55:02

3. Chris Gallacher, Moscow- 4:10:13