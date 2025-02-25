  • home icon
  "Search and Destroy"- Carter Starocci shares strong-worded message as he competes in fifth and Final NCAA Championships

"Search and Destroy"- Carter Starocci shares strong-worded message as he competes in fifth and Final NCAA Championships

By Zahid Rashid Dar
Modified Feb 25, 2025 05:47 GMT
2022 NCAA Division I Men
Carter Starocci during the NCAA Division I Men's Wrestling Championship - Source: Getty

Carter Starocci expressed his thoughts as he looks determined to win his fifth straight NCAA title with Penn State. The American wrestler is in his fifth and final year with the Nittany Lions and is undefeated in the regular season.

Starocci played the last home match of his career last weekend at the Rec Hall, and while he had to be carted off the mat due to an injury in 2024, he was lifted in celebration by his teammates this time around, symbolizing a fitting farewell from Penn State.

The four-time NCAA Champion received a standing ovation from the crowd, and his eyes are now set on the national crown. Sharing a series of pictures from his last home duel, Starocci wrote on Instagram:

"Natty Daddy Season . Search and Destroy . 🍽️"
Starocci is one of the only six wrestlers in history to win four straight NCAA titles and is now eying his fifth consecutive, a feat no one has achieved before. He is 93-4 in his college wrestling career, having lost two of those duels due to injury forfeits during last year's Big Ten Championships.

Starocci and Penn State have gone undefeated in the regular season for the fifth straight time and will now lineup in the Big Ten and NCAA Championships next month.

"I want to dominate guys" - Carter Starocci reveals main reason behind his fifth-year return

Carter Starocci during the Penn State v Rutgers - Source: Getty
Carter Starocci during the Penn State v Rutgers - Source: Getty

Carter Starocci's return for the fifth year received a fair share of criticism after he went undefeated in the regular season. However, the four-time champ is still not happy with his performances and revealed that the reason he wanted to return for the fifth year was to be able to "dominate guys."

"Even a lot of matches that I win I’m still very angry, I want to dominate guys. And that was a big reason I chose to come back after last year’s NCAA tournament and the injury.
"I won and everybody was like, ‘Man, I can’t believe you did that with the knee.' Everyone kept saying it. Every time someone said it, it made me more mad,'" he said during a recent episode of the "Nickals and Dimes" podcast.

Starocci suffered a knee injury during a home duel against Edinboro in February 2024. While he missed the Big Ten Championships, the 24-year-old returned for the NCAA Championships to win his fourth 174-lb national title.

Edited by Pratham K Sharma
