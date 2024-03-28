SEC Gymnastics Awards 2024 complete list: Haleigh Bryant crowned Gymnast of the Year  

The SEC Gymnastics Awards for 2024 have been announced, with Haleigh Bryant, Jocelyn Moors, and Lily Smith all taking home silverware, alongside coaches Tim Garrison and Jay Clarke.

Bryant has been named Gymnast of the Year, making her only the sixth LSU gymnast to achieve this feat. For the senior, this award comes as the cherry on top of a perfect season.

So far in 2024, the youngster has already nabbed the SEC Championships in the vault and all-around, and is the nation’s highest ranked all-around gymnast, with a NQS of 39.810.

Jocelyn Moors was the SEC Gymnastics Awards’ Event specialist of the year, credit to her fantabulous performances on the floor. The current season has seen the Missouri junior post a 9.9 every time she's participated in the event. Additionally, her 9.960.NQS on the floor has set her school’s program record, as well as tying for fourth in the SEC.

Lastly, Lily Smith of Georgia was bestowed with the SEC Gymnastics Awards’ Freshman of the Year honor. The Georgia Gymdog is the highest ranked SEC freshman on the bars, and also places in the top 25 in the national floor and all-around.

SEC Gymnastics Awards: How are All-SEC honors awarded?

Apart from the three majors awards, SEC Gymnastics also recognises multiple gymnasts in the All-SEC category. The All-SEC honors are bestowed upon those with the best performances from both the sessions of the SEC Championships. The athletes with the two highest scores (including ties) on each event and in the all-around, are named to the All-SEC team.

Similarly, freshmen with the top two scores over both the sessions of the SEC Championships are bestowed with the All-Freshman honors.

SEC Gymnastics Awards: Complete list of winners

Gymnast of the Year: Haleigh Bryant, LSU

Event Specialist of the Year: Jocelyn Moore, Missouri

Freshman of the Year: Lily Smith, Georgia

Co-Coaches of the Year: Tim Garrison, Kentucky and Jay Clark, LSU

All-SEC Honors

Luisa Blanco (Alabama), Chloe LaCoursiere (Alabama), Maddie Jones (Arkansas), Hailey Klein (Arkansas), Frankie Price (Arkansas), Leah Smith (Arkansas), Cami Weaver (Arkansas), Lauren Williams (Arkansas), Julianne Huff (Auburn), Cassie Stevens (Auburn),

Victoria Nguyen (Florida), Leanne Wong (Florida), JaFree Scott (Georgia), Lily Smith (Georgia), Anya Turner (Georgia), Isabella Magnelli, (Kentucky),.Arianna Patterson (Kentucky), Raena Worley (Kentucky), Haleigh Bryant (LSU), Ashley Cowan (LSU), Kiya Johnson (LSU), KJ Johnson (LSU), Konnor McClain (LSU), Amari Celestine (Missouri), Kennedy Griffin (Missouri), Hannah Horton (Missouri), Jocelyn Moore (Missouri), Sydney Schaffer (Missouri), Sienna Schreiber (Missouri), Mara Titarsolej (Missouri)

All-Freshman Honors

Chloe LaCoursiere (Alabama), Julianne Huff (Auburn), Anya Pilgrim (Florida), Lily Smith (Georgia), Anya Turner (Georgia), Creslyn Brose (Kentucky), Konnor McClain (LSU), Kennedy Griffin (Missouri), Hannah Horton (Missouri)