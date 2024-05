SEC Outdoor Championships 2024: Schedule, order of events, where to watch and more

The 2024 edition of the SEC Outdoor Championships is all set to be held between May 9 and 11 at the James G. Pressly Stadium in Florida. Ever since its prominence in 1935-36, the tournament has developed into one of the most sought-after collegiate tournaments in America.

The tournament consists of some of the most prominent colleges going head to head against each other for the prestigious SEC title. Arkansas, the 2022-23 winner will be looking to defend its title in the upcoming edition against the likes of LSU, Texas and Florida.

With all this said, let's have a look at the schedule of the 2024 edition of the Outdoor Championships.

SEC Outdoor Championships 2024: Complete Schedule of the event

Here is the complete schedule of the SEC Outdoor Championships 2024:

May 9 (Thursday):

NOON ET- Men's Hammer Throw Finals

2:15 PM ET- Women's Hammer Throw Finals

4:45 PM ET- Men's Javelin Throw Finals

6:45 PM ET- Women's Javelin Throw Finals

5:30 PM ET- Men's 800m Prelims

5:50 PM ET- Women's 800m Prelims

6:10 PM ET- Men's 200m Prelims

6:35 PM ET- Women's 200m Prelims

7:00 PM ET- Men's 400m Hurdles

7:20 PM ET- Women's 400m Hurdles

7:40 PM ET- Men's 10,000m Finals

8:15 PM ET- Women's 10,000m Finals

May 10 (Friday):

4:30 PM ET- Women's Pole Vault Finals

4:10 PM ET- Men's Shot Put Finals

4:30 PM ET- Men's High Jump Finals

6:00 PM ET- Women's Long Jump Finals

6:45 PM ET- Women's Shot Put Finals

7:00 PM ET- Men's Long Jump Finals

5:00 PM ET- Men's 110m Hurdles Prelims

5:15 PM ET- Women's 110m Hurdles Prelims

5:40 PM ET- Men's 1500m Hurdles Prelims

6:00 PM ET- Women's 1500m Hurdles Prelims

6:20 PM ET- Men's 400m Hurdles

6:45 PM ET- Women's 400m Hurdles

7:10 PM ET- Men's 100m Prelims

7:35 PM ET- Women's 100m Prelims

8:00 PM ET- Men's 3000m Steeplechase

8:20 PM ET- Women's 3000m Steeplechase

May 11 (Saturday):

3:00 PM ET- Men's Discus Throw Finals

5:00 PM ET- Men's Pole Vault Finals

5:15 PM ET- Women's High Jump Finals

5:15 PM ET- Women's Discus Throw Finals

7:30 PM ET- Women's Triple Jump Finals

8:00 PM ET- Men's Triple Jump Finals

6:05 PM ET- Men's 4*100m Relay Finals

6:15 PM ET- Women's 4*100m Relay Finals

6:25 PM ET- Men's 1500m Finals

6:35 PM ET- Women's 1500m Finals

6:45 PM ET- Women's 110m Hurdles Finals

6:55 PM ET- Men's 110m Hurdles Finals

7:05 PM ET- Men's 400m Finals

7:15 PM ET- Women's 400m Finals

7:25 PM ET- Men's 100m Finals

7:35 PM ET- Women's 100m Finals

7:45 PM ET- Men's 800m Finals

7:55 PM ET- Women's 800m Finals

8:05 PM ET- Men's 400m Hurdles Finals

8:15 PM ET- Women's 400m Hurdles Finals

8:25 PM ET- Men's 200m Finals

8:35 PM ET- Women's 200m Finals

8:45 PM ET- Men's 5000m Finals

9:05 PM ET- Women's 5000m Finals

9:30 PM ET- Men's 4*400m Relay Finals

9:40 PM ET- Women's 4*400m Relay Finals

SEC Outdoor Championships 2024: Where to Watch

SEC Outdoor Championships

All the events from the 2024 edition of the SEC Championships will be live-streamed on the SEC Network+. Besides all the live updates and results from the Championships will also be available on the official website of NCAA.