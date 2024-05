The SEC Outdoor Track and Field Championships 2024 commenced on May 9 at the James G. Pressly Stadium at Percy Beard Track. It is a three-day event and will conclude on May 11, 2024.

Day 1 of the event saw Auburn's Makanakaishe Charama top the men's 200m prelims. On the other hand, Brianna Lyston representing LSU has grabbed the first position in women's 200m prelims.

The results for all the events held on Day 1 of the SEC Outdoor Track and Field Championships have been released. Let's have a look at them.

Results for Day 1 of the SEC Outdoor Track and Field Championships

Day 1, Thursday, May 9

Track Events

Men 800m - Prelims

Sam Whitmarsh - 1:46.3 Anass Essayi - 1:47.57 Kimar Farquharson - 1:47.57 Sam Austin - 1:47.77 Caden Norris - 1:47.93

Women 800m - Prelims

Michaela Rose - 2:04.52 Sylvia Chelangat - 2:04.81 Lorena Rangel Batres - 2:04.97 Ka'Myya Haywood - 2:05.03 Sanu Jallow - 2:05.53

Men 200m - Prelims

Makanakaishe Charamba - 20.17 Tarsis Orogot - 20.18 Robert Gregory - 20.29 Lance Lang - 20.34 Wanya McCoy - 20.45

Women 200m - Prelims

Brianna Lyston - 22.31 McKenzie Long - 22.37 JaMeesia Ford - 22.47 Thelma Davies - 22.60 Dennisja Page - 22.60

Men's 400m Hurdles - Prelims

Rasheeme Griffith - 48.79 Chris Robinson - 48.85 Clement Ducos - 50.07 Corde Long - 49.07 Jakwan Hale - 49.64

Women 400m Hurdles - Prelims

Rachel Glenn - 54.02 Kyla Robinson-Hubbard - 56.00 Nissi Kabongo - 56.81 Gabrielle Matthews - 55.82 Dominique Mustin - 56.22

Men 10000m

Victor Kiprop - 29:36.95 Patrick Kiprop - 29:41.29 Yaseen Abdalla - 29:58.93 Kirami Yego - 30:06.49 Dennis Kipurto - 30:19.08

Women 10000m

Hilda Olemomoi - 33:47.19 Paityn Nope - 33:57.35 Emily Covert - 34:03.03 Bria Bennis - 34:11.28 Brenda Tuwei - 34:11.87

Field Events

Men Hammer Throw

Tarik Robinson - O'Hagan - 70.17m Jake Dalton - 68.43m William Gross IV - 65.07m Costen Campion - 62.85m Rubem Banks - 62.40m

Women Hammer Throw

Jasmine Mitchell - 68.06m Stephanie Ratcliffe - 67.68m Jalani Davis - 66.79m Kate Powers - 63.27m Skylar Soli - 62.18m

Men's Javelin Throw

Marc Minichello - 77.92m Abraham Sargent - 75.12m Will Lawrence - 74.58m Joshua Mather - 74.14m Sam Hankins - 73.79m

Women's Javelin Throw

Lianna Davidson - 57.89m Katelyn Fairchild - 56.62m Trinity Spooner - 53.06m Erin Zimmerman - 52.94m Ella Knott - 51.49m

Decathlon Day 1

Men's Decathlon 100m

Blake Harris - 10.55 Jack Turner - 10.56 Yariel Soto Torrado - 10.74 Landon Helms - 10.75 Michael May - 10.85

Men's Decathlon Long Jump

Jack Turner - 7.39m Emanuele Bellanova - 7.05m Yariel Soto Torrado - 7.05m Michael May - 6.99m Blake Harris - 6.90m

Men's Decathlon Shot Put

Marcus Weaver - 14.26m Yariel Soto Torrado - 13.57m Michael May - 13.34m Jack Turner - 13.11m Jan Duhovnik - 13.00m

Men's Decathlon High Jump

Marcus Weaver - 1.98m Jack Turner - 1.98m Yariel Soto Torrado - 1.92m Michael May - 1.92m Blake Harris - 1.86m

Men's Decathlon 400m

Jack Turner - 47.35 Yariel Soto Torrado 47.69- Blake Harris - 48.30 Michael May - 49.13 Landon Helms - 49.80

Heptathlon Day 1

Women's Heptathlon 100m Hurdles

Timara Chapman - 13.55 Kennedy Jackson - 13.59 Paula Grauvogel - 13.61 Alix Still -13.85 Charity Hufnagel - 13.86

Women's Heptathlon High Jump

Charity Hufangel - 1.84m Timara Chapman - 1.75m Madison Murray - 1.72m Ella Rush - 1.66m Helem Clare Edmonds - 1.66m

Women's Heptathlon Shot Put

Timara Chapman - 14.05m Charity Hufnagel - 13.15m Sara Van Aken - 12.72m Ella Rush - 12.37m Paula Grauvigel - 11.73m

Women's Heptathlon 200m

Timara Chapman - 24.10 Kennedy Jackson - 24.48 Charity Hufnagel - 24.54 Paula Grauvogel - 24.56 Ella Rush - 25.21