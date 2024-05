SEC Outdoor track and field championships 2024- Schedule, order of events, and where to watch

The SEC Outdoor Track and Field Championships is slated to be held from May 9 - May 11 at the James G. Pressly Stadium, University of Florida, in Gainesville. Multiple colleges will be competing in the event, with the Arkansas Crimson Tides defending their title this year.

They stood atop the podium in the 2023 SEC Track and Field Championships. They have been undefeated since 2021. Tennessee stands at the top of the most men's SEC titles, having won 25 titles at the competition. Arkansas stands at the second position with 22 title wins and LSU in third with 20 wins.

The schedule for the 2024 SEC Outdoor Track and Field Championships has been revealed. Let's take a look at it.

Schedule of the SEC Outdoor Track and Field Championships

Here is the schedule for the SEC Outdoor Track and Field Championships. The timings are mentioned as per Eastern Time (ET).

Thursday, May 9th

Track Events

Men's 800 Meters - 5:30 PM - Prelim Women's 800 Meters- 5:50 PM - Prelim Men's 200 Meters - 6:10 PM - Prelim Women's 200 Meters - 6:35 PM - Prelim Men's 400 Meter Hurdles - 7:00 PM - Prelim Women's 400 Meter Hurdles - 7:20 PM - Prelim Men's 10,000 Meters - 7:40 PM - Finals Women's 10,000 Meters - 8:15 PM - Finals

Field Events

Men's Hammer Throw - 12:00 PM - Final Women's Hammer Throw - 2:15 PM - Final Men's Javelin - 4:45 PM - Final Women's Javelin - 6:45 PM - Final

Decathlon - Day 1

100 Meters - 11:30 AM Long Jump - 12:10 pm Shot Put - 1:10 pm High Jump - 2:10 pm 400 Meters - 4:15 pm

Heptathlon - Day 1

100 Meter Hurdles - 12:00 pm High Jump - 12:45 pm Shot Put - 2:45 pm 200 Meters - 4:15 pm

Friday, May 10th

Track Events

Men's 110 Meter Hurdles - 5:00 pm - Prelim Women's 100 Meter Hurdles - 5:15 pm - Prelim Men's 1500 Meters - 5:40 pm - Prelim Women's 1500 Meters - 6:00 pm - Prelim Men's 400 Meters - 6:20 pm - Prelim Women's 400 Meters - 6:45 pm - Prelim Men's 100 Meters - 7:10 pm - Prelim Women's 100 Meters - 7:35 pm - Prelim Men's 3000 Meters Steeplechase - 8:00 pm - Final Women's 3000 Meters Steeplechase - 8:20 pm - Final

Field Events

Women's Pole Vault - 4:30 pm - Final Men's Shot Put - 4:15 pm - Final Men's High Jump - 4:30 pm - Final Women's Long Jump - 6:00 pm - Final Women's Shot Put - 6:45 pm - Final Men's Long Jump - 7:00 pm - Final

Decathlon Day 2

110 Meter Hurdles - 11:00 am Discus Throw - 11:45 am Pole Vault - 12:55 pm Javelin Throw - 2:30 pm 1500 Meters - 4:00 pm

Heptathlon Day 2

Long Jump - 11:45 am Javelin Throw - 1:00 pm 800 Meters - 2:30 pm

Saturday, May 11th

Track Events

Men's 4x100 Meter Relay - 6:05 pm - Final Women's 4x100 Meter Relay - 6:15 pm - Final Men's 1500 Meter - 6:25 pm - Final Women's 1500 Meters - 6:35 pm - Final Men's 110 Meter Hurdles - 6:45 pm - Final Women's 100 Meter Hurdles - 6:55 pm - Final Men's 400 Meters - 7:05 pm - Final Women's 400 Meters - 7:15 pm - Final Men's 100 Meters - 7:25 pm - Final Women's 100 Meters - 7:35 pm - Final Men's 800 Meters - 7:45 pm - Final Women's 800 Meters - 7:55 pm - Final Men's 400 Meter Hurdles - 8:05 pm - Final Women's 400 Meter Hurdles - 8:15 pm - Final Men's 200 Meters - 8:25 pm - Final Women's 200 Meters - 8:35 pm - Final Men's 5000 Meters - 8:45 pm - Final Women's 5000 Meters - 9:05 pm - Final Men's 4x400 Meter Relay - 9:30 pm - Final Women's 4x400 Meter Relay - 9:40 pm - Final

Field Events

Men's Discus Throw - 3:00 pm - Final Men's Pole Vault - 5:00 pm - Final Women's High Jump - 5:15 pm - Final Women's Discus Throw - 5:15 pm - Final Women's Triple Jump - 7:30 pm - Final Men's Triple Jump - 8:00 pm - Final

Where to watch the SEC Outdoor Track and Field Championships 2024?

The enthusiasts can stream the SEC Outdoor Track and Field Championships 2024 live on SEC Network Plus. This platform can be accessed via various streaming services that include SEC Network in its package, like YouTube TV, Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, and more. They can also watch the same on the ESPN application or its website.