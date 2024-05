SEC Outdoor Track and Field Championships 2024 Results- Sam Whitmarsh and Michaela Rose Top 800m I Day 3

The SEC Outdoor Track and Field Championships 2024 started on May 9 and concluded on May 11, 2024, at the James G. Pressly Stadium at Percy Beard Track in Gainesville, Florida. Day 3 of the event witnessed some stellar performances, the 800m being one of them.

Sam Whitmarsh representing Texas A&M dominated the men's 800m category by clocking a time of 1:45.27. In the 2023 SEC Outdoor Track and Field Championships, the athlete took a silver medal home in the 800m finals. He clocked a time of 1:46.77.

In the same year, he stood atop the podium at the Trojan Invite in the 800m finals after a score of 1:48.72. Not only these two events, but he also proved his prowess in the 4x800m relay event at the Penn Relays 2023 as well. He clinched gold after scoring 7:14.50.

The women's 800m event was ruled by LSU's Michaela Rose as she grabbed the first position in the event by clocking a time of 1:58.89. Rose competed at the World Athletics U20 Championships in 2022 and took a bronze medal home in the 400m hurdles. She is a NCAA Division I champion and is a two-time SEC winner.

The results for the SEC Outdoor Track and Field Championships have been released. Let's have a look at it.

Results for the SEC Outdoor Track and Field Championships

Day 2, May 10, Friday

Track Events

Men 100m Hurdles - Prelims

Ja'Kobe Tharp - 13.24 Jahiem Stern - 13.45 Connor Schulman - 13.38

Women 100m Hurdles - Prelims

Alia Armstrong - 12.66 Grace Stark - 12.67 Jaiya Covington - 12.94

Men 1500m - Prelims

Parvej Khan - 3:44.98 Canaan Anderson - 2:46.88 Cooper Cawthra - 3:49.22

Women 1500m - Prelims

Flomena Asekol - 4:14.44 Lorena Rangel Batres - 4:19.94 Judy Kosgei - 4:24.87

Men 400m- Prelims

Khaleb Mcrae - 44.76 Christopher Morales Williams- 44.88 Auhmad Robinson - 45.47

Women 400m- Prelims

Nickisha Pryce - 49.72 Kaylyn Brown - 49.86 Aaliyah Butler - 50.39

Men 100m- Prelims

Godson Oghenebrume - 10.05 Wanya McCoy - 10.09 Kanyibsola Ajayi - 10.13

Women 100m - Prelims

Jacious Sears - 11.09 Brianna Lyston - 11.09 Thelma Davies - 11.19

Men 3000m Steeplechase

Victor Kibiego - 8:57.15 Carson Burian - 8:59.72 Jackson Watts - 9:00.03

Women 3000m Steeplechase

Doris Lemngole - 9:28.31 Elise Thorner - 9:43.20 Laura Taborda - 9:52.99

Field Events

Men Shot Put

Tarik Robinson-O' Hagan - 20.85m Christopher Licata - 20.41m Dylan Targgart - 20.04m

Women Pole Vault

Heather Abadie - 4.30m Payton Phillips - 4.25m Marin Chamberlin - 4.25m

Men High Jump

Romaine Beckford - 2.22m Kuda Chadenga - 2.19m Arvesta Troupe - 2.14m

Women Long Jump

Claire Bryant - 6.72m Anthaya Charlton - 6.59m Nia Robinson - 6.45m

Women Shot Put

Veronica Fraley - 18.29m Jalani Davis - 18.24m Akaoma Odeluga - 18.11m

Men Long Jump

Wayne Pinnock - 8.09m Micah Larry - 7.80m Caleb Foster - 7.80m

Decathlon Day 2

Men Decathlon 110m Hurdles

Blake Harris - 14.29 Jack Turner - 14.51 Landon Helms - 14.60

Men Decathlon Discus Throw

Jack Turner - 43.93m Landon Helms - 41.42m Emanuele Bellanova - 40.48m

Men Decathlon Pole Vault

Yarield Soto Torrado = 4.80m Landon helms - 4.70m Jack Turner - 4.60m

Men Decathlon Javelin Throw

Marcus Weaver - 62.61m Yariel Soto Torrado - 55.13m Emanuele Bellaniva - 52.41m

Men Decathlon 1500m

Michael May - 4:28.75 Yariel Soto Torrado - 4:30.40 John Landers - 4:31.69

Women Heptathlon Long Jump

Ella Rush - 6.20m Timara Chapman - 6.14m Kennedy Jackson - 6.01m

Women Heptathlon Javelin Throw

Areil Pedigo - 42.32m Timara Chapman - 40.46m Madison Murray - 39.82m

Women Heptathlon 800m

Marta Sivina - 2:17.79 Charity Hufnagel - 2:19.12 Timara Chapman - 2:19.68

Day 3, May 11, Saturday

Track Events

Men 4x100m Relay

LSU - 38.19 Auburn - 38.55 Florida - 38.73

Women 4x100m Relay

Tennessee - 42.42 Ole Miss - 42.47 LSU - 42.49

Men 1500m - Finals

Parvej Khan - 3:42.73 Max Hardin - 3:43.39 Dalton Hengst - 3:43.51

Women 1500m - Finals

Flomena Asekol - 4:12.40 Lorena Rangel Batres - 4:12.78 Judy Kosgei - 4:15.07

Men 110m Hurdles - Finals

Ja'Kobe Tharp - 13.18 Ja'Qualon Scott - 13.40 Connor Schulman - 13.49

Women 100m Hurdles - Finals

Grace Stark - 12.53 Shani'a Bellamy - 12.81 Leah Phillips - 12.86

Men 400m - Finals

Christopher Morales Williams - 44.05 Samuel Ogazi - 44.58 Khaleb McRae - 44.68

Women 400m - Finals

Nickisha Pryce - 49.32 Kaylyn Brown - 49.47 Amber Anning - 49.51

Men 100m - Finals

Godson Oghenebrume - 9.99 Wanya McCoy - 10.02 T'Mars McCallum - 10.03

Women 100m - Finals

Brianna Lyston - 10.91 Kaila Jackson - 10.95 Thelma Davies - 11.01

Men 800m - Finals

Sam Whitmarsh - 1:45.27 Anass Essayi - 1:46.06 Parvej Khan - 1:46.80

Women 800m - Finals

Michaela Rose - 1:58.89 Sanu Jallow - 1:59.29 Sylvia Chelangat - 2:01.23

Men 400m Hurdles - Finals

Chris Robinson - 48.43 Rasheeme Griffith - 49.24 Jakwan Hale - 49.54

Women 400m Hurdles - Finals

Gabrielle Matthews - 55.12 Dominique Mustin - 55.60 Shano'a Bellamy - 56.40

Men 200m - Finals

Tarsis Orogot - 19.75 Wanya McCoy - 19.93 Makanakaishe Charamba - 20.00

Women 200m - Finals

McKenzie Long - 22.03 JaMeesia Ford - 22.11 Thelma Dabies - 22.17

Men 5000m

Patrick Kiprop - 13:32.94 Anass Essayi - 13:34.92 Victor Kiprop - 13:36.03

Women 5000m

Parker Valby - 15:07.86 Doris Lemngole - 15:25.86 Paityn Noe - 15:34.49

Men 4x400m Relay

Arkansas - 2:59.03 Alabama - 2:59.06 Florida - 2:59.48

Women 4x400m Relay

Tennessee - 3:24.44 South Carolina - 3:25.02 Arkansas - 3:26.13

Field Events

Men Discus Throw

Claudio Romero - 63.02m Kai Chnag - 60.91m Mitchell Weber - 59.85m

Men Pole Vault

Keaton Daniel - 5.50m Nikolai Van Huyssteen - 5.40m Jack Mann III - 5.40m

Women High Jump

Elena Kulichenko - 1.95m Rachel Glenn - 1.92m Lamara Distin - 1.89m

Women Discus Throw

Alida Van Daalen - 61.79m Veronica Fraley - 61.62m Estel Valeanu - 56.65m

Women Triple Jump

Euphenie Andre - 13.32m Mikeisha Welcome - 13.10m Morgan Smalls - 13.08m

Men Triple Jump

Luke Brown - 16.40m Sean Dixon-Bodie - 16.30m Apalos Edwards - 16.14m