"Self-accountability and brotherhood"-Justin Gatlin's advice which powered Ghana's 4x100m relay team to the Paris Olympics 2024

Justin Gatlin is a legend of track and field, and a small part of his advice changed the fortunes of Ghana's 4x100m relay team at the World Athletic Relays 2024. Ghana's chances to qualify for the Paris Olympics 2024 were almost over after they dropped the baton in the first chance qualifier on Saturday 4 May. But a small encouragement and some words of wisdom from Gatlin gave the team a fresh perspective that helped them the next day to book a spot in the Olympics.

The World Athletic Relays 2024 witnessed multiple teams qualify for the Paris Olympics 2024 on the opening day of the competition including USA men's 4x100m relay team led by Noah Lyles. However, running the anchor leg, Ghana's Joseph Paul Amoah dropped the baton when they were set for a third-place finish, resulting in the team's disqualification.

The disqualification is surely a disappointing result for any team. After Amoah watched Justin Gatlin’s encouraging video, his confidence shot up. He ran a blistering leg on Sunday to send his nation to the Olympics.

After Ghana's disqualification in the first round, Gatlin spoke in an interview with Joy Sports and revealed his advice for the team. The former 100m Olympic champion advised them to shake off the disappointment and do what they had trained months for.

“You have to start building accountability. Self-accountability and brotherhood”, Gatlin said. “Everyone worked very hard to get here, trained night and day to be here. Rub it off. Shake it off. Go out, and do what you are supposed to do.”

Justin Gatlin's video was shown to Joseph Paul Amoah before he took the field on Sunday. In high spirits after Gatlin's message, Amoah split 9.12s in Heat 2 as Ghana booked their ticket to the Paris Olympics in 38.29s.

Justin Gatlin isn't concerned about Sha'Carri Richardson’s slow start to the 2024 season

Sha'Carri Richardson opened her season at the Xiamen Diamond League. She fell short by 0.03s as Australia’s Terrie Lewis secured the victory in 22.96s. Next week at the Shanghai Diamond League, Richardson clocked slower to finish third in 23.11s, leaving fans concerned about her form ahead of the Paris Olympics 2024.

However, track legend Justin Gatlin isn't among the concerned ones. Speaking on his podcast, Ready-Set-Go, the Olympic champion claimed that Richardson's premier event was 100m, therefore he wasn't ‘too concerned’ about her form.

“I am not too concerned right now because they are 200s but we know her premier race is the 100m" [56:38]