"Send Help"- Olympian Alica Schmidt shares glimpses of first week of high altitude training in South Africa as she prepares for the upcoming season

Alica Schmidt shared glimpses of the first week of her off-season training at a high-altitude camp in South Africa. The Olympian revealed that the training has been both good and brutal, giving fans an inside look into the heavy circuit training session.

The German Athlete participated in the Paris Olympics as a part of the women's 4x400m relay. Her team finished seventh in the preliminary round and could not qualify for the finals. Furthermore, she also participated in the mixed 4x400m relay and could not qualify for the finals after finishing seventh in the preliminary rounds once again.

After the Paris Olympics, she shared an update with her fans and revealed her plans to run the 800m in the upcoming track season. Alica Schmidt revealed that she would be training at a high altitude camp for the first time in her career alongside some great 800m athletes.

She took to Instagram to share a glimpse of the first week of her training at the high-altitude training camp. Schmidt shared a video from the gym revealing the aftermath of a tough circuit training session.

"Now I know why everyone is afraid of the circuit. Send help please," she wrote.

Alica Schmidt shares glimpses of her circuit training session | Instagram @alicasmd

Furthermore, she penned a note about her first week of training and shared some pictures from her sessions.

"First week is already in the books 🤝🏼Had a good week of training and in great company ☺️ Let‘s get back to work for another two weeks in high altitude 🙌🏼 feels good to make progress week by week 🏃🏼‍♀️Ps: the last photo describes todays two sessions pretty good 😅," she wrote.

Alica Schmidt on her decision to transition to a new event in the 2025 season

Alica Schmidt at the Paris Olympics 2024 - Athletics - Source: Getty

Alica Schmidt has primarily competed in the 200m and the 400m throughout her career, with her major international appearances in the 4x400m relay. She announced her desire to bring about a major change in her events and revealed that she would be training to participate in the 800m alongside the 400m in the upcoming season.

Schmidt revealed that the decision was a result of the promise that she had made to herself back in 2022.

"After Paris, I tried something new and ran a 800m & 600m and really enjoyed pushing out of my comfort zone. Back in 2022, I decided that I wanted to give the 800m a shot after the Paris Olympics, so now it means… I’m going for it next year 👀," she wrote.

Furthermore, she expressed her excitement about embarking on this new journey as she continues her pursuits to achieve greatness.

