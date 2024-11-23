Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian agrees with suggestion for athletes to be cautious about joining agencies after high school or college

Serena Williams' husband and entrepreneur Alexis Ohanian recently reacted to a post about athletes taking money after college. He nodded to a suggestion about the athletes not taking it without proper research.

Mo Wells, who happens to be the director of Sports Academy, posted his thoughts about athletes opting for professional contracts and taking money after college. He wrote on his X handle,

"Athletes… please PLEASE. Be mindful of what agency you choose to represent you & who you decide gets to handle your $ & investments.

Don’t just jump at a $ sign out of high school or college. Easier said than done but please just do your homework. Ask questions. Get references."

Ohanian dropped a one-word reaction on his X handle as he agreed to the post,

"Yep"

Interestingly, Ohanian wasn't the only one to back this suggestion. Olympic champion Gabby Thomas, who won three gold medals at the Paris Olympics, also appreciated the suggestion, as she posted,

"If you’re like me and didn’t know who or what to ask, my inbox is always open!!"

Alexis Ohanian has been working consistently for the upliftment of sporting events, especially women's sports. Apart from owning a significant stake in the Angel City FC, Ohanian also successfully hosted the inaugural edition of the Athlos NYC, a women's only track league.

Alexis Ohanian on the success of Athlos NYC

Alexis Ohanian with rapper Flavor Flav at the Athlos NYC [Image Source : Getty]

Alexis Ohanian managed to host his dream project Athlos NYC with flying colors. The inaugural edition of the women's only track league was hosted at the Icahn Stadium in New York City on September 26, where 36 female athletes from around the world took part in six track events.

After the success of the inaugural meet, when Brittany Brown thanked Ohanian for the successful meet, he responded that this was only the beginning. Ohanian commented on Brown's Instagram post,

"You showed UP! And thrilled the crowd. This is PHASE I for @athlos and Track is never going back -- only forward from here and we're just getting started!!"

In an interview with Citius Mag after the Athlos NYC, Ohanian also explained why he is doing the right thing by investing in such events. In his words,

"Job’s not finished, but we’re doing something right. None of this is about charity. It's pure business and the reality is women are a great investment and women in sport are an exceptional great investment."

Meanwhile, Alexis Ohanian's Athlos NYC has propelled other stakeholders to launch lucrative track leagues. While Michael Johnson is all set with his inaugural Grand Slam Track League, the World Athletics has also joined the game with the lucrative World Athletics Ultimate Championships to be held in 2026, with $10 million prize money at stake.

