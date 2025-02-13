Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian beams with pride as Athlos star Alexis Holmes earns high praise from Sanya Richards-Ross

Serena Williams' husband and Athlos NYC founder Alexis Ohanian expressed his thoughts as Alexis Holmes earned high praise from USA track and field legend Sanya Richards-Ross. Holmes competed at Ahlos NYC last year and placed second in the 400m.

Richards-Ross commented on Holmes' performance during the Milrose Games last week and said the 25-year-old was on track to become one of the best runners in the world. The four-time Olympic champion suggested that she possesses all the required tools and that it was only a matter of time before she won an individual world title.

"I feel she has all the tools to be the best in the world, and she's showing it with her gutsiness and grittiness in the relays where she has won a gold in Paris, she has a bronze in the world indoors, and I think at 25, she's rounding into form to be on of the best," Richards-Ross said.

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ohanian, who has extensively supported the Athlos NYC participants, took pride in Holmes earning recognition from a sprinting great and wrote:

"Game recognize game! Our @athlos stars never stop shining! @SanyaRichiRoss x @trackqueenlex."

Expand Tweet

Meanwhile, Holmes, who won the race in 51.21s, was in disbelief over the high praise from Richards-Ross and said it meant a lot to her.

"Oh my God, it means everything. I've been looking up to her since I was a little girl. So, it means a lot," Alexis Holmes said.

Richards-Ross is one of the greatest 400-meter runners in history and holds the American record of 48.70s. She won an impressive four Olympic and five World titles before retiring in 2016.

Alexis Holmes is signed with Grand Slam Track for the 2025 season

Alexis Holmes at the Olympic Games - Source: Getty

Shortly after Alexis Ohanian launched Athlos NYC, track icon Michael Johnson came up with a league of his own, Grand Slam Track. It overtook Athlos NYC as the highest-paying track event in the world, and seeing the hype on social media, Alexis Holmes signed with the league for its 2025 inaugural season.

"Of course, I’ve been seeing all of the social media posts since it first came out and I knew I wanted to be a part of that. I always say I’m a very competitive person who is up for a challenge so when I heard that it was going to be “the best of the best” I’m like, ‘Yeah, I want to do that too'," she told Citius Magazine.

While it's not known which event will Holmes run alongside the 400m, she is expected to line up in the 200m, where she holds a personal best of 23.09s. Grand Slam Track will kick off with its first slam on April 4 in Kingston, Jamaica.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback