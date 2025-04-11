Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian drops 3-word reaction to Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce's track return

Jamaican sprinting legend Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce recently announced her return to the track for the upcoming 2025 season. Reacting to this news, Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian penned a short note in anticipation of the Olympic champion’s comeback.

Ad

Fraser-Pryce, who is the most successful 100m sprinter of all time, had a shaky year in 2024. The 38-year-old forgoed the entire first half of the season and only began to compete in June. While she did qualify for the Paris Olympics, she chose to withdraw from the 100m semifinals during the Games, and hasn't competed since.

Recently, the Jamaican announced her return to track, confirming that she would be competing in 2025. In response to this, a fan on X (formerly Twitter) wrote,

Ad

Trending

“I can confirm to you all that today has been a very successful day. Our founder, Shelly, has declared that she has unfinished business on the track. This move will mark her 18th season on the professional scene, underlining her dedication, passion, dominance, and longevity in the sport as well as stamping her authority as the greatest female sprinter of all time. We now await her to start the season, one which we know will be anticipated by so many. Further information about this will be communicated in due course - Owen M, President of the SAFP fan club.”

Ad

Responding to this, Alexis Ohanian showed his enthusiasm for Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce’s comeback, writing,

“Pocket Rocket Returns!”

Expand Tweet

Ad

While Fraser-Pryce has confirmed that she will be in action in 2025, the details about her comeback, including her first race and the events she will compete in, are yet to be announced.

When Alexis Ohanian applauded Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce’s Laureus Awards victory

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce at the Laureus World Sports Awards 2023 (Image Source: Getty)

For Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, 2022 marked another year of greatness. Competing at the Eugene World Championships, the Jamaican stormed to her fifth gold medal in the 100m sprint. Additionally, that year saw the sprinter dip under the 10.7s mark a total of seven times, three more than any other woman in history.

Ad

For her achievements, Fraser-Pryce was named the 2023 Laureus World Sportswoman of the Year. Reacting to a video of the 38-year-old’s speech while receiving her award, Alexis Ohanian heaped praise on the sprinter in a July 2024 tweet:

“One of One @realshellyannfp.”

Expand Tweet

Fraser-Pryce first rose to prominence in 2008, when she stormed to the 100m Olympic gold medal. Since then, the Jamaican has gone on to win seven more Olympic medals. Additionally, Fraser-Pryce's career has seen her claim a total of 16 podium finishes at the World Athletics Championships.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Riddhi Acharya Riddhi is a journalist who covers Indian sports and US Olympic sports at Sportskeeda. Sports have been an integral part of her life growing up, from the excitement of cheering teams to the anticipation of major events. She brings a wealth of experience covering the sport, demonstrating a deep understanding of the game and its players. Riddhi excels in crafting engaging articles, conducting thorough research, and staying abreast of the latest news and trends, all while adhering to SEO and journalism guidelines. Know More