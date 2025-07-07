Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian reacts as Melissa Jefferson-Wooden calls for guest’s return to Athlos 2025

Serena Williams’ husband, Alexis Ohanian, reacted to Melissa Jefferson-Wooden’s heartfelt wish to bring a special guest to Athlos. This came shortly after Jefferson-Wooden’s stunning victory at the Prefontaine Classic, held on Saturday, July 5, at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon.

Jefferson-Wooden won the women’s 100m race, clocking 10.75s, narrowly beating Olympic champion Julien Alfred. Marie-Josée Ta Lou Smith came third, and Tina Clayton finished fourth.

Following her win, Jefferson-Wooden told track and field analyst Katelyn Hutchison that if she could invite anyone to watch her compete at Athlos, it would be acclaimed TV producer and screenwriter Shonda Rhimes.

“Shonda Rhimes, can you please come back? Please? Because I just love you so much. Girl, like if I ever, if I was to ever get the chance, I really just want to pick your brain. Because, let me tell you, you... you be, I'm speechless. I love you, Shonda,” Jefferson-Wooden said.

Melissa Jefferson-Wooden's wish caught the attention of Alexis Ohanian, founder of Athlos, who responded in the comments section, writing:

“😏 I think this can happen again.”

Rhimes was among the high-profile attendees at the inaugural Athlos NYC track meet in September 2024, alongside Lupita Nyong’o, Flava Flav, and Megan Thee Stallion.

The next edition of Athlos is scheduled to take place in New York City on October 10, 2025, following the conclusion of the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo.

Melissa Jefferson-Wooden’s mindset ahead of championship season

Grand Slam Track - Philadelphia - Source: Getty

Melissa Jefferson-Wooden has had an impressive 2025 season so far, dominating the Grand Slam Track circuit. She won all three of her 100m races and currently holds the world-leading time of 10.73s.

Now entering the second half of the season, which she refers to as “championship season”, Jefferson-Wooden noted her motive to stay focused and improve in all aspects of being professional track and field athlete.

“We've gotten through the first half of the season, going into the second half, which now I like to call championship season, just keeping the main thing the main thing. Taking practice probably a little bit more seriously than I have been, not that I haven't been taking it seriously, but, you know, just trying to be a better athlete in every way that I can, in all aspects of what it means for me to be a professional track and field athlete. Finding new ways, but also staying true to who I am. And it's just, as far as, you know, trying to be a better Melissa, to bring in that same energy.” (via USATF)

Melissa Jefferson-Wooden is now preparing for the USA World Championships Trials, which will take place from July 31 to August 3. She aims to qualify in both the 100m and 200m events, with the 100m as her top priority.

