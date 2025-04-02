Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian, Talitha Diggs & others react to Rhasidat Adeleke's outdoor opener highlights

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian, and Talitha Diggs, among others, shared their reaction to Irish athlete Rhasidat Adeleke dropping highlights from her outdoor season opener at the 2025 Texas Relays. She was part of the Team International quartet that won the Women's 4x400m relay Invitational during the competition.

Adeleke and her allies, Dina Asher-Smith, Julien Alfred, and Ackelia Smith clocked a combined run time of 3:25.20 to clinch the victory. Her team defeated the likes of Team USA Red which consisted of athletes such as Gabby Thomas, and Anavia Battle.

Just a few days after the conclusion of the event, Adeleke shared glimpses from the 2025 Texas Relays on her Instagram handle. She further added in her caption:

"It’s officially track seasonnnnnn"

Meanwhile, Williams' husband and Athlos founder, Alexis Ohanian, reacted to the post with a two-word reaction:

"Great cut!"

Ohanian's comment on Adeleke's post (Image via: Adeleke's Instagram)

American sprinter Talitha Diggs also reacted to the post saying:

"❤️❤️".

Talitha Diggs' comment on Adeleke's post (Image via: Adeleke's Instagram)

Fellow Irish athlete, Sharlene Mawdsley wrote:

"She's pretty"

Mawdsley's comment on Adeleke's post (Image via: Adeleke's Instagram)

Adeleke started off her 2025 season with a 600m short track race at the Clemson Paw Tiger Invitational, finishing third with a run time of 1:30.30.

Rhasidat Adeleke opened up about her aspirations for the 2025 track and field season

Adeleke during the 4x400m relay event of the 2024 Paris Olympics (Image via: Getty Images)

Rhasidat Adeleke opened up about her aspirations for the 2025 track and field season. In an interview before the start of her season, Adeleke shared that she has been focusing and building a foundation majorly on the 400m event.

Additionally, she also mentioned that she will have to sort out her goals for the 2025 season which also consists of the World Championships in Tokyo. She said (via RTE.ie):

"I'm training mainly for the 400 now and trying to get all my strength training in, and it’s crucial to build that foundation, so that’s what we are focused on right now. This is the time where I need to focus on envisioning my goals and remember that every single thing I do at this point is going to play into how the World Championships goes. So it’s important as soon as you are back training, to remember that, but also not to put too much pressure at the same time."

During the conversation, Adeleke also remarked that with more and more experience in the 2025 season, she will get better as a 400m runner.

