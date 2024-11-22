Serena Williams' husband and Athlos NYC founder Alexis Ohanian drops 4-word response to Faith Kipyegon receiving an honorary Doctorate

Entrepreneur Alexis Ohanian recently reacted to Olympic champion Faith Kipyegon from Kenya receiving her honorary degree from the University of Eldoret. The 1500m Olympic champion received her honorary doctorate in Education from the university.

Kipyegon took to X to express her thoughts. Sharing some photographs from the convocation ceremony, she wrote,

"Dr. Faith Kipyegon.

"I am greatly honored to receive an honorary Doctorate degree in Education from The University of Eldoret."

Ohanian reacted to the post by commenting,

"What can't you do?"

Faith Kipyegon signed up for Alexis Ohanian's much-talked-about Athlos NYC, initially labeled as the '776 Invitational'. Designed as a women's only track league, the Athlos meet comprised 36 athletes from around the world, who competed in six different disciplines. The meet was conducted on September 26 at the Icahn Stadium in New York City.

Kipyegon participated in the women's 1500m and won it comfortably with a timing of 4:04.79. Diribe Welteji of Ethiopia stood second with a timing of 4:05.58, while Suson Ejore-Sanders of Kenya won the bronze medal with a timing of 4:06.25.

Alexis Ohanian reacts to Gabby Thomas winning a major athletics honor

Alexis Ohanian reacts to Gabby Thomas' honor [Image for Representational Purposes] [Image Source : Getty]

Alexis Ohanian recently expressed his thoughts on Gabby Thomas winning a major honor for her achievements at the Paris Olympics. The 27-year-old sprinter was recently bestowed with the 'USATF Jackie Joyner-Kersee Athlete of the Year Award'.

Congratulating Thomas for her achievements, Ohanian posted on his X handle:

"Well deserved! Congrats to our @ATHLOS partner @itsgabbyt — yet one more accolade in an incredible year of success."

After winning three gold medals at the Paris Olympics, Gabby Thomas was one of the star attractions at the Athlos NYC 2024. She came very close to winning the 200m event before being edged out by her teammate Brittany Brown in the final few meters.

Ohanian also talked about expanding the base of Athlos NYC. In a podcast with former Olympic champion Justin Gatlin on the YouTube channel 'Ready Set Go', the co-founder of Reddit explained,

“I'm at a point in my career where I only want to be spending my time doing really exceptional big things with great people. So the plan from the start with Athlos was more than just one event, but we're trying to underpromise and overdeliver here,” he added.

Alexis Ohanian's inaugural Athlos meet was restricted only to track events. However, with the ever-increasing popularity of the meet, he is hopeful of adding field events in the subsequent editions.

