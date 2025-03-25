Serena Williams’ husband, Suni Lee and others celebrate Gabby Thomas' engagement to boyfriend Spencer McManes

Gabby Thomas got engaged to her boyfriend, Spencer McManes, in a private setting on the rooftop of an Airbnb they had rented just before the start of her 2025 track season. Following the proposal, she shared glimpses of this in a joint post, where prominent figures like Serena Williams’ husband Alexis Ohanian, Suni Lee, Masai Russell, and Junelle Bromfield congratulated her on this special milestone.

Thomas and McManes began their relationship in the fall of 2022 and kept it low-key, not being too public about it on social media. After the conclusion of the Paris Olympics, the two vacationed in the Maldives, where they stayed at Joali Being Resort.

In a joint Instagram post first shared by Vogue Weddings, Thomas could be seen posing for an adorable picture with fiancé Spencer McManes, the founder of the non-alcoholic seltzer brand Kaviva, as they wore matching white outfits. The multiple-time World Championships medalist could also be seen flaunting a diamond ring.

Serena Williams’ husband, Alexis Ohanian, joined in the comments to congratulate the couple, writing:

“CONGRATS GABBY & SPENCER!”

Two-time Olympic gold medalist gymnast Suni Lee also chimed in, writing:

“Congrats 🥹🫶🏻🫶🏻🫶🏻”

The 100m hurdles Olympic champion, Masai Russell, also commented as she shared her congratulations:

“OMGGGG😍 CONGRATS,” she wrote.

Noah Lyles' fiancée, Junelle Bromfield, also reacted to the post, commenting:

“Congratulations Gabby 🔥🔥❤️❤️ yessssss”

Screenshot of Serena Williams’ husband, Suni Lee and others’ message. Credits - IG/ @vogueweddings

Other notable athletes who congratulated Gabby Thomas were Chari Hawkins, Anna Hall, Cory Ann McGee, Brittany Brown, and Georgia Bell, among others.

Gabby Thomas’ fiancé Spencer McManes’ mother shared heartfelt message on Olympian’s successful Paris campaign

Gabby Thomas at Paris Olympics (Photo by Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images)

Spencer McManes’ mother, Lori Francis, shared a heartfelt message for Gabby Thomas after her successful Paris Olympics campaign where she won three gold medals in the 200m, 4x100m relay and 4x400m relay events.

After the track star concluded her journey in Paris, Lori shared this touching message on her Instagram, captioning it:

“Just WOW! Years of hard work and now the world knows Gabby is a GOLDEN CHAMPION!! There are no words to express how proud we are 🥇🥇🥇Our hearts are so full of love and gratitude that we got to be along for the ride ❤️ Congratulations Gabby! You are so loved ❤️🇺🇸❤️🇺🇸❤️🇺🇸”

She also shared glimpses of their time at the Stade de France, where she could be seen with her son Spencer and other family members as they attended the quadrennial games to cheer on Thomas, who was competing in her second Olympics. Additionally, Spencer McManes was spotted wearing a t-shirt featuring the track star.

