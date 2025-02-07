"Sh** happens"- Lindsey Vonn shares health update after hitting arm on gate in first World Championships race of comeback

Lindsey Vonn recently shared a health update after her minor crash during Thursday's Super-G race at the World Championships in Saalbach. This was her first World Championship race after her initial retirement in 2019.

In the first split of this race, Vonn secured the 16th fastest time; however, after just a while (almost 25 seconds in), she tried to increase her pace but ended up hooking into the 11th gate. Following the minor crash, the American skier got up by grabbing her arm and could not finish the race.

A day after this incident, the 40-year-old shared an update about her arm on her Instagram story, sharing a picture and writing:

Trending

"Hooked my arm on a gate yesterday... a little sore but thankfully I'm ok. Sh** happens," wrote Lindsey Vonn.

Screengrab of Lindsey Vonn's Instagram story (@lindseyvonn)

The American has returned to the slopes after taking a long hiatus of almost five years. She had retired, citing several injuries, and had to undergo multiple surgeries. The most recent one was a knee injury, for which she underwent surgery in April 2024. After completely recovering from the surgery, she announced her comeback to the sport on November 14 and participated in the FIS Fall Festival in Colorado in December.

Lindsey Vonn opened up on the minor crash at the World Championship race

Lindsey Vonn weighed in on her incident at the World Championships while speaking to several media houses after the incident. Speaking to ESPN, she revealed that she was okay but unable to feel anything on her arm.

"I am OK. I hit my nerve somehow and I hit the gate and lost feeling in my arm, but it's coming back slowly," said Lindsey Vonn.

Following this, she spoke to Olympics.com, where she again gave a detailed version of the crash, saying:

"I just went a little too early into the gate and I hooked my arm, I guess in between my arm guard and my glove is what someone told me," she said.

She further spoke about her preparation for the race and revealed that she was trying new things every day.

“I had no preparation. I didn’t expect to be here,” she said. “Literally every day is a test. I’m trying new things. I’m trying to get everything in a position to where next year I’m competitive. I know my skiing is there. I just need to get all of the other pieces put together to make a whole picture, and right now I don’t really have that. Again, I think I’ve done pretty well for what I have, but I just need a little bit more time."

Lindsey Vonn is likely to be seen in action at the women's downhill on February 8 and then in the women's combined event on February 11.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback