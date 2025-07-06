Sha'Carri Richardson breaks silence after disappointing 9th place finish at Prefontaine Classic

Sha'Carri Richardson spoke for the first time after her performance at the Prefontaine Classic 2025. The American athlete competed in the women's 100m in the 50th edition of the prestigious track meet in Hayward Field and finished ninth with a performance of 11.19s.

The 25-year-old kicked off her 2025 season at the Golden Grand Prix in May and finished fourth in the women's 100m. Sha'Carri Richardson marched on to the Prefontaine Classic in a quest to defend her 100m title; however, the Olympic gold medalist revealed that she had suffered an injury early in the season, which had a profound effect on her plans and training schedules.

She competed in a highly competitive lineup that included Julien Alfred, Melissa Jefferson, and others. Melissa Jefferson won the title with an outstanding performance of 10.75s, Julien Alfred clinched the second position with a performance of 10.77s, and Marie Josée Ta Lou-Smith clocked 10.90s to finish third.

Sha'Carri Richardson expressed her thoughts about her performance on Instagram and expressed her faith in being able to get back her form later in the season.

"Same God that did it before will do it again," she wrote.

Moreover, Richardson shared that she trusted the process and expressed her confidence in coming out stronger from the setback.

"You know normally when I have a race that I don't necessarily like the outcome, I don't get on social media but you know what the journey that I have been having when it comes to my faith is you can't give the praise sometimes. You gotta give it all the time. You ask for what it is you want or what you think you want but you receive what you need. So this is what I need. I need to remember that this is all a part of the process," she said.

Furthermore, she expressed her desire to put forward a strong performance at the upcoming World Athletics Championships in September this year and thanked fans for their incredible support.

Sha'Carri Richardson opens up about missing early races in the 2025 season

Sha'Carri Richardson at the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Trials - Track & Field - Day 2 - Source: Getty

Sha'Carri Richardson opened up about missing the Indoor season and early races of 2025 in a pre-race press conference at the Prefontaine Classic. The American athlete shared that she could not kickstart her season earlier due to an injury; however, Richardson expressed her gratitude for the long track season.

She shared that the long season will give her enough time to prepare for the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo.

"I’m definitely grateful for the long season, but I definitely know it’s gonna give me time to be ready when it all counts and everything—and the only thing that matters is World Championships.The only thing that matters is world championships,” she added.

