Sha'Carri Richardson channels inner Cardi B while taking inspiration from her hit record

Sha'Carri Richardson recently channeled her inner Cardi B. The American shared a hit song by the rapper that she has on repeat as she gears up for her 2025 season.

Richardson is currently one of the most prominent names across the track and field world. The sprinter first rose to fame in 2020, when she was denied a spot in the Tokyo Olympics team despite topping the US Olympic Trials. Since then, she has gone on to win two World Championships golds, as well as two Olympic medals.

Over the years, Sha'Carri Richardson has maintained a close bond with her fans, often giving them insights into her daily life. Most recently, the 25-year-old gave her followers on Instagram a sneak peak of her playlist. Sharing a snap of Cardi B's ‘Outside' on her story, Richardson wrote,

“Yes ma'am."

In a seperate story, Richardson shared a snap of herself grooving to the song.

Outside of her performances on the track, Richardson has also found fame for her vibrant personality and bold fashion choices, which often include unique outfits, colorful wigs, and bold nail designs.

Sha'Carri Richardson opens up about her alternative career choices

Sha'Carri Richardson has established herself as one of the most dominant Team USA sprinters in recent years. In 2023, the American stormed to the 100m gold at the Budapest World Championships, outdoing Jamaican legends like Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce. The 2023 World Championships also saw her win bronze in the 200m, and help Team USA to a gold medal finish in the 4x100m relay.

At the Paris Olympics, Richardson claimed silver in the 100m sprint, and won her maiden Olympic gold medal in the 4x100m relay. Recently, the American opened up about the career path she would have chosen if she wasn't a sprinter. In a conversation with For The Win, she revealed she would like be a dancer, saying,

“I would say I would probably end up being a dancer. I know this sounds very like south field. I wouldn't say basketball cause I'm not tall at all, and I run too fast for the ball that's why I stopped playing. Actually, no, I would probably either be a dancer or play softball.”

In 2025, Sha'Carri Richardson opened her season at the Seiko Golden Grand Prix, when she clocked a 11.07s to finish fourth. Up next the American is scheduled to compete at the Prefontaine Classic in July, where she will enter the event as the defending champion.

