Sha'Carri Richardson conqueror Daryll Neita beats Americans yet again to win the 100m event at Doha Diamond League 2024

British sprinter Daryll Neita, who beat Sha'Carri Richardson at the Shanghai Diamond League, has once again defeated Americans. She won the 100m event at Doha Diamond League 2024 against USA's Tamari Davis and Celera Barnes.

Neita opened her 2024 outdoor season at the Shanghai Diamond League where she beat USA's Avania Battle and Sha'Carri Richardson in the 200m event. She clocked a sensational 22.62s for the first place while Battle and Richardson finished in 22.99s and 23.11s, respectively.

The Olympic medalist expressed in a post-race interview later that she was delighted to run ‘that time’ at the start of the season. She also expressed the desire of winning a medal at the Olympics this year.

Daryll Neita clocked 10.98s to beat USA's Tamari Davis and Celera Barnes, who clocked 10.99s and 11.92s, respectively. Britain's Amy Hunt finished 3rd in 11.13s while Boglarka Takacs clocked a season-best 11.17s for the fifth position.

World champion Sha'Carri Richardson was not part of the event at the Doha Diamond League 2024. She will be featuring next at the Eugene Diamond League in the 100m event, her first of 2024.

Daryll Neita doesn't put limits on herself

2024 Diamond League Doha

Daryll Neita hasn't won an individual gold medal at any major championships. Two bronze medals at the Olympic Games in the 4x100m relay, and two silver medals in the same event at the World Championships, add a bronze to that as well from 2023. But nevertheless, she has aspirations as high as any gold medalist.

"My goals are through the roof. I don’t put limits on myself at all," Daryll Neita told BBC. "100% I am aiming for individual medals this summer. I don’t see why anyone shouldn't believe they can; everyone should aim to be the best."

The 27-year-old added that it would mean the world to her winning that medal at the Paris Olympics 2024.

"It would mean the world to me. I have put in so much work to be in this position. It would be all of that hard work and dedication paying off. I just believe it’s possible. It would be the best feeling ever.", she added.

Darll Neita has the personal best of 10.90 and 22.16 in the 100m and 200m, respectively. But she has got very close to those times in her season openers only this season. If she manages to hold on to this form, the Brit is highly likely a medal contender at the Paris Olympics 2024.