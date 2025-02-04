Sha'Carri Richardson drops 1-word reaction as WNBA MVP A'ja Wilson debuts her signature Nike shoe

Sha'Carri Richardson reacted as WNBA star A'ja Wilson debuted her signature Nike A'One shoe with a stunning pink aura. The American sprinter is preparing to defend her 100m title after winning her maiden Olympic gold medal last year.

Wilson had announced in May last year that her shoe was in development and it was finally unveiled in Columbia, South Carolina on Tuesday. The three-time WNBA MVP went for ultra-hot pink with pearlescent detailing and said she wanted it to be the best.

“I felt like, for once in my life, I didn’t have to just pinpoint one thing. I could literally have it all," she told Elle. "I said, ‘I want it all, because this is my shoe, and this is my first one, so it has to be the best one.’ So designing it really was just tons of fun.”

Sha'Carri Richardson was elated over Wilson's once-in-a-lifetime moment. Reposting her Instagram post, she wrote:

"A'ONE @aja22wilson ✨."

Richardson is fresh off winning her maiden Olympic gold last season and is looking to defend her 100m world title. She struggled in the later part of the 2024 season and lost the 100m Olympic and Diamond League title to Julien Alfred. The 24-year-old would be eager to reclaim the bragging rights in 2024.

“There was a time I felt stuck, and now I feel like I love the softness" - Sha'Carri Richardson

Sha'Carri Richardson's rise to the top has been nothing short of a rollercoaster ride. From breaking the collegiate record in 2019 to getting suspended over doping ahead of the Tokyo Olympics to winning the world title in 2023, she has seen it all.

While the 24-year-old lost in the 100m finals at the Paris Olympics, she ran a fiery 4x100m relay leg in the following days to win her maiden gold medal. It feels the American sprinter has learned to rise back from the challenges, and she admitted it as well during an interview with Olympics.com.

“There was a time I felt stuck, and now I feel like I love the softness and femininity that I’m able to walk in. I have people that I know that if I fall backward, they’re right there," she said

Richardson has also learned to trust her relationships, whom she credits for helping her be gentle with herself.

“I know I have a community right here that understands, that cherishes me, as well as will correct me and let me know when I’m wrong. My relationships have definitely helped me be gentle with myself," Sha'Carri Richardson added

Richardson is unlikely to compete in the 2025 indoor season and is expected to open her season in April.

