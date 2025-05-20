Sha'Carri Richardson drops 2-word reaction after being nominated for major award for second consecutive time

Sha'Carri Richardson recently reacted to winning a nomination for the 2025 BET Sportswoman of the Year Award. Richardson won the nomination following her incredible performance at the 2024 Paris Games.

At the Paris Games, Richardson won gold and silver medals in the women's 4x100m relay and 100m, respectively. The American sprinter joined the LSU program in 2019. She clinched her first NCAA Championships title in her freshman year in the 100m event after clocking a stunning time of 10.75 seconds to register a collegiate record, junior American record, and junior world record. She also recorded a junior world record in the 200m after posting 22.17 seconds in her freshman year.

The LSU Tigers announced the nomination on Instagram which the sprinter shared on her story and wrote:

"Thank you," adding two sparkle emojis.

Screenshot of Richardson's Instagram story.

During her time at the LSU Tigers (2018-19), Richardson earned four All-American nods, three SEC titles, and one NCAA National Championship title. She received the nomination alongside A'ja Wilson, Angel Reese, Claressa Shields, Coco Gauff, Dawn Staley, Flau'jae Johnson, Juju Watkins, and Simone Biles.

Richardson was nominated for the award last year for her notable performance at the 2023 World Championships in Budapest, where she collected gold medals in the 4x100m relay and 100m and a bronze medal in the 200m.

Sha'Carri Richardson once opened up on coaching mentality

Sha'carri Richardson of the United States during the 2024 Summer Olympic Games in Paris, France. (Photo via Getty Images)

Sha'Carri Richardson once opened up on the approach of coaching mentality, stating she prefers her coach to be direct in order to push her towards excellence. Richardson further stated that although she shares a strong relationship with her coach, she expects tough coaching.

“Me and my coach have a very close relationship, but even if we didn’t, I like it rough. Give it to me exactly how you need to,” Richardson said. “If I’m not at practice pushing myself to my full potential or doing what I’m supposed to be doing, I want my coach to tell me exactly how he feels—raw, no filter—because I’ll give it right back to him the same way."

She added:

“At the same time, I know it comes from a genuine place of wanting to bring the best out of me, to the point where he’s willing to go against me to pull out what I need. I do not need no baby talk. Let me know what I need to work on.” (via pulsesports.ng)

Sha'Carri Richardson has been coaching under three-time Olympic medalist Dennis Mitchell.

