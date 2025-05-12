Sha'Carri Richardson fulfilled her childhood dream, sharing a beautiful picture with her grandmother, and celebrating Mother's Day in Paris. Sha'Carri's grandmother, Betty Harp, has been one of the key figures behind the athlete's successful career.

Betty Harp, called 'Big Momma' by Sha'Carri, is also considered one of the biggest supporters of Dallas native sprinter. Sha'Carri lost her mother in 2021 just before the Olympic trials. It was Betty and Sha'Carri's aunt, Shay Richardson, who helped the athlete grieve through her loss and come back as a stronger athlete.

Sha'Carri shared a heartwarming reaction to a moment she had been waiting for a long time on her Instagram story. She posted a picture of her grandmother enjoying a coffee outside on Paris streets and captioned it:

"This picture is my childhood wildest dream come true"

Screenshot of Sha'Carri Richardson's Instagram story (@itsshacarri/ig)

Sha'Carri Richardson shares a special bond with her family. Betty Harp and Shay Richardson have been significant in instilling strong values, character and confidence. The Olympic medalist started running at the tender age of nine, and it was Shay Richardson, a former athlete herself, who realised Sha'Carri's potential and became her first coach.

Meanwhile, the American track and field star signed up with a new sports, music and entertainment company called Wasserman on Monday. Wasserman will be representing Sha'Carri Richardson, focusing on creating the athlete into a global brand.

Sha'Carri Richardson stars with Cristiano Ronaldo in Whoop ad

The American track star recently was part of the brand teaser of Whoop, a company that specializes in tracking performance and health by collecting biometric data. After the legendary soccer player Cristiano Ronaldo, Sha'Carri became the recent athlete to join the brand in its marketing campaign.

Whoop recently posted a brand teaser on their Instagram in collaboration with Sha'Carri.

"To race, you have to rest. The all-new WHOOP is finally here —putting the power back in your hands with features that help you get your best Sleep, Strain, and Recovery yet. Wake up. Join the ones who already have."

Also, Sha'Carri will be joining the illustrious list of elite athletes like Simone Biles, Angel Reese, Coco Gauff, A'ja Wilson, Juju Watkins, Flau'jae Johnson, and Claressa Shields as the nominees for the 2025 BET Award for the Sportswoman of the Year. It will be the fourth nomination for the two-time world champion and the 2024 Paris Olympics gold medalist.

