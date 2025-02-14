Sha'Carri Richardson makes her feelings known as she shares adorable picture with her grandmother

Sha'Carri Richardson shared a sweet gesture toward her grandmother, Betty Harp, on Instagram. Harp has raised Richardson, who calls her grandmother the reason behind her success.

The American athlete is very close to her grandmother and her aunt, Shayaria Richardson, who pushed her to pursue a career in track and field. No matter the event, her grandmother is always seen cheering for her from the audience.

Richardson wrapped up her 2024 season after competing at the Paris Olympics and is gearing up for her 2025 track season. In the meantime, she shared a sweet gesture for her grandmother by uploading a picture with her on Instagram.

Trending

Richardson shared a boomerang of her work table, which had a photo frame of her picture with Harp. Stating the latter as her motivation, she added the caption:

"Daily Reminder🦋 "

Richardson's Instagram story

Sha'Carri Richardson is frequently seen talking about her grandmother. In an interview with Essence, she said, "My grandmother is my heart." Calling her a superwoman, the sprinter said that it was her dream to have Betty see her compete at the highest levels.

Sha'Carri Richardson opens up about having a full-circle moment that reminded her of grandmother

Sha'Carri Richardson was featured on the cover page of Essence magazine. She also sat for a conversation with them, speaking about its significance. She connected a childhood memory of her grandmother with the feeling of achieving this accomplishment with Essence.

The 24-year-old revealed that Betty Harp used to read this magazine when Richardson was a little girl. Recalling this memory, she said:

"My experience here today, being on essence cover is an honor. I feel like the little girl inside me has, like, achieved something that we only saw in the magazines. Like, we only saw, like on TV, so it's an honor. It even reminds me of a moment of having with my grandmother. I actually remember her reading Essence when I was younger, so full circle moment to just be here, be on the cover, these beautiful looks and beautiful people," said Sha'Carri Richardson.

Sha'Carri Richardson made her grandmother proud by delivering notable performances in Paris. She won two medals, including a gold in the 4x100m relay event and a silver in the 100m dash. Following her victory in the 100m, she ran to her grandmother in the audience stand and gave her a big hug to celebrate the victory.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback