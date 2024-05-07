Sha'Carri Richardson reacts to Cardi B expressing excitement to watch the world champion at the Paris Olympics 2024

The NBC Olympics has stimulated the energy level for the Paris Olympics by releasing one of the biggest collaborations between Sha'Carri Richardson and pop star Cardi B. Embracing her bond with the world champion and her excitement for the Paris Olympics 2024, Cardi B shared a message for the sprinting sensation, to which Richardson replied with the same amount of excitement.

In the collaboration video, the 100m phenom and Grammy Award-winning singer were bonding with each other as they interacted about the Paris Olympics while getting their nails done. Richardson revealed details about her preparations for the Paris Olympics and spoke about everything, be it her training regime or her sleeping schedule.

Cardi B recently posted a video on her X account where she shared her thoughts about the magnificence of the Olympics and Paris. She expressed her excitement about cheering for Richardson at the 2024 Olympics. The post's caption read,

"Can't wait to see my girl @itsshacarri in one of my favorite places in the world.. PARIS!! #ParisOlympics"

To this, the World Champion replied,

"It'll definitely be fun. xo"

Expand Tweet

In the video, the renowned singer voiced her enthusiasm about the Paris Olympics, saying:

"The Olympics is like a lit city. It changes the mood, it changes the tone because Paris is like one of my favorite places."

Sha'Carri Richardson opens up about her training regime for Paris Olympics

The American sprinting sensation, Sha'Carri Richardson enunciated her Paris Olympics preparation in one of her biggest collabs with Cardi B ahead of the Summer Games.

She revealed that she has been practicing five days a week. Not only this, she also revealed about noting her sleep schedule to keep her Olympics preparation top-notch.

"I am literally training five days out of the week, to the point literally like nine to five in corporate is like my nine to five on the track working out."

She further added,

"Like down to even how much sleep I'm getting. Literally every little detail counts. It's worth the hard work, it's worth the sacrifices. In those moments, it showed that this is why I do what I do."

Richardson faced a plethora of trials and tribulations during the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. However, the world champion has bounced back stronger this Olympics season and will keep going no matter what adversities fall her way.

"I ain't going nowhere, I'm locked in, I'm working... I have no plans of letting life, adversity, or any obstacle stop me from being in Paris, Richardson stated."

Sha'Carri Richardson will be competing next at the Prefontaine Classic on May 25, 2024. All the track and field enthusiasts are on their toes to witness the world champion prove her prowess at her 100m debut in 2024.