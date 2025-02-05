Sha'Carri Richardson reacts after being named alongside Tyla, Usher, Regina King, and others as a part of the Met Gala Host Committee

Sha'Carri Richardson made her feelings known as she made it to the 2025 Met Gala Host Committee roster alongside prominent personalities like Tyla, Usher, and Regina King. The reigning 100m world champion has been enjoying her off-season since her triumphant Paris Olympic campaign.

Richardson came fresh off anchoring the US women's 4x100m relay team to victory at the 2024 Summer Games. She also clinched her debut individual podium in the 100, finishing behind winner Saint Lucian sprinter, Julien Alfred. Following that, the Texas-born busied herself with brand campaigns and even attended her alma mater, LSU, to receive a special honor.

A month into 2025, Richardson took to her Instagram to show off the 2025 Met Gala Host Committee list featuring her. She excitedly wrote:

"See yall then"

Sha'Carri Richardson shows off her name on the Met Gala Host Committee list; Instagram - @itsshacarri

The Met Gala event will be a part of the “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” exhibition at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.

On January 28, 2025, the 24-year-old flaunted her new curly hair, and bag from her loved one in her Instagram story, captioning it:

""Red bag from babe 🥰, Hairstyle by @tamedbybri, Bundles from mee," she wrote

Richardson will take the 2025 track and look to defend her 100m title at the World Championships in Tokyo.

When Sha'Carri Richardson weighed in on living her life brighter than before

Richardson celebrating her victory with the US flag at the Olympic Games-Paris 2024 - (Source: Getty)

Sha'Carri Richardson faced a harrowing fate when a positive drug test ended her dreams of debuting at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Cut to 2024, she walked home with a gold and a silver from the Paris Games. Besides that, she has been focussing on life beyond athletics, embracing her femininity, and taking care of her family and herself.

In an interview with Essence in December 2024, the 24-year-old revealed that her life looks brighter now with no darkness or negative thoughts obstructing her.

“I just feel like everything in my life is brighter now. I don’t have any darkness weighing me down, even within myself. I’m just at a different point in my life, where I’m not in survival mode—I’m in a loving energy. I love taking care of my family. I love taking care of my training partners. I just love the fact that I’ve been blessed to be in a position to show that divine energy,” she said.

In the Olympic year, Sha'Carri Richardson partnered with NOCTA to present the opening of 'Mama's Salon' for its latest Tech Fleece collection and Love You Forever AF1s campaign.

