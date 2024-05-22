Sha'Carri Richardson reveals which sport she would like to compete in at the Olympics if she was not a track and field athlete

Sha'Carri Richardson unveiled that her alternate career options were swimming and gymnastics in the Olympics had she not been a track and field athlete. The American spoke about the artistic elements in both sports.

Richardson, 24, had an impressive 2023 season, winning the 100m and 4x100m relay at the World Athletics Championships. In 2024, she competed at the Xiamen (200m silver) and Shanghai Diamond League (200m bronze), finishing second and third respectively.

Richardson recently spoke to The Spun along with soccer player Kristie Mewis. Both were asked what sport they would compete in at the Olympics if they weren't playing their current sport.

Sha'Carri Richardson said that she would compete in swimming or gymnastics if she wasn't running. She said that the reason behind this was because the athletes made the sports look like art when they executed their talents.

"I would say, if I wasn't going to the Olympics in track and field, I would either like to be a gymnast or a swimmer. I would say that because of the art in what they do. I think people don't see a lot of things in track and field except running, and I feel like it's the same for those two sports as well. I feel like there's a lot of behind-the-scenes stuff that happens, and then when they're actually executing their talents, it literally looks like art," said Sha'Carri Richardson.

Sha'Carri Richardson will compete in the 100m at the Eugene Diamond League

Richardson at the 2023 Prefontaine Classic

Ahead of the most anticipated 2024 Paris Olympics, just 65 days away, Richardson is looking to bag a win in the 100m. Two of her 200m races in the Diamond League circuit finished in second and third. On Saturday, May 25, 2024, Richardson will run her 100m season opener.

Building up to the highly contentious weekend, the 24-year-old is keeping her circle close, thus staying laser-focused on her goals.

"I’ve created my own type of environment where I’m locked in on a day to day. With my family and my friends, I’m in this bubble and I don't have to worry about the outside stuff getting in. It’s easy to maintain that motivation and focus," Sha'Carri Richardson opened up to Yahoo Sports.

Sha'Carri Richardson will look to make her Olympics debut at the 2024 Paris Olympics. The American was unable to compete at the Tokyo games.