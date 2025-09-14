American athlete Sha'Carri Richardson faced a debacle during her Women's 100m semifinals held on the second day of World Athletics Championships. Earlier in her heats, the 100m defending champion had won her race after beating Shericka Jackson.
However during the first semifinals of the 100m race on the second day of the competition Richardson faced a tumble in the start of her race and also had a false start. However, she received a green card from the officials as several athelt8ij the race has a similar start.
This landed Sha'Carri Richardson third in the race in a season best run time of 11.00 seconds, behind Marie Josee Ta Lou-Smith and Jackson.
This refers that the reigning 100m World Champion will not get an automatic qualification to the finals and will have to wait to see if her run time is among the two fastest run times (expect the run times of the athletes who gained automatic qualification spots) of the entire semis. Lou-Smith and Jackson will take automatic final spots from the first semifinals in which Richardson competed.
This is a big setback for Sha'Carri Richardson who has been going through a disappointing season which has been flooded with injuries. Her results of the races before the Worlds were not quite impressive except the Zurich Diamond League finals where she clinched a second-place finish.