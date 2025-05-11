Sha'Carri Richardson’s former training partner Alana Reid shows frustration over Jamaican team snub at World Relays finals

Jamaican sprinter Alana Reid shared her reaction to not being selected to compete at the World Athletics Relays finals in Guangzhou. Reid, who was Sha'Carri Richardson's former training partner, was selected to be part of the Jamaican National Team at the relays but was not selected to compete in any of the relay events in Guangzhou, including the finals where Jamaica finished third in the women's 4x100m event.

Alana Reid is regarded as one of the most exciting prospects to come out of Jamaica. She is a Pan American U20 Champion, a two-time World U20 Champion, and also finished in the top five at the Paris Olympics in the women's 4x100m relay event. At the age of 18, she left Jamaica to go to the United States and trained with Sha’Carri Richardson at the Star Athletics Club.

Reid took to X to share her reaction after not being selected to compete in any of the events at the World Relays, writing:

"Smh."

Alana Reid recently competed in track legend Michael Johnson's Grand Slam Track league in Kingston, Jamaica.

Alana Reid reveals she missed Jamaica during her time at the Star Athletics Club

Still taken from Reid's Instagram (Source: @lannaa.g/Instagram)

Alana Reid recently revealed she missed the feeling of her home while training at the Star Athletics Club in the United States. Reid left her home nation of Jamaica to train in the United States at the age of 18. Born in 2005, Reid is regarded as one of the most promising sprinting prospects in Jamaica.

Reid spoke about her experience at the Star Athletics Club in the United States in an interview with Olympics.com last month, where she said:

“I was the only Jamaican in my camp so it was really hard. I had times where I broke down because I’m from a different culture, and certain things I’m not used to.”

After training at the Star Athletics Club, Reid moved to compete at the University of Arkansas where she met her teammates from Jamaica. She added,

“Being in Arkansas with my age-group and Jamaicans like Ackera (Nugent), Roje (Stona), (Jaydon) Hibbert and everyone, it really makes me feel like I’m home away from home. Sometimes, training is really hard and just to see that the Jamaicans are there for each other, no matter the event that you do, they really try to make you feel loved. Even holidays, we’re all together. It just makes me feel that I am a part of a family there.”

Alana Reid went to train at the Hurdle Mechanics Training Group which is based in the University of Arkansas.

