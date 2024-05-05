Sha'Carri Richardson's Jamaican rival Shericka Jackson opens 2024 outdoor season with dominant performance

Shericka Jackson, the reigning 200-meter world champion and one of the closest rivals of America's Sha'Carri Richardson, is ready to make waves in the athletic realm once again and has opened up her 2024 outdoor season on a fiery note in a race organized in Kingston.

It was the JAAA All-Comers Meet that was held at the National Stadium on Saturday, where Jackson began her season with a 100-meter competition. The Olympian finished the race with a lightning-fast speed of 11.03 seconds and secured the top spot on the podium. Tina Clayton placed second with 11.20 seconds, while Krystal Sloley claimed the third spot after posting 11.25 seconds on the race clock.

Running in lane eight, Jackson was head-to-head with all her competitors, but halfway through, she surged ahead and secured a dominant victory. The Olympics are just around the corner, and this might be a great formation lap for Shericka Jackson. Citius Mag's founder, Chris Chavez, posted a video of the race on his X (formerly Twitter) handle and wrote:

"200m world champion Shericka Jackson opened up her season with a 11.03 (+1.8 m/s wind) for 100m today in Kingston"

Shericka Jackson had withdrawn from many competitive events this year, including the Miramar Invitational and the Diamond League, but as the season progresses, the sprinter seems ready for the upcoming challenges.

Shericka Jackson's Olympic career

Shericka Jackson started her career as a 400-meter runner, and she kept on with the latter discipline for years and earned numerous accolades, including a bronze medal at the 2016 Rio Olympics with a 49.85-second finish behind Shaunae Miller and Allyson Felix. The 29-year-old also assisted Team Jamaica in winning silver in the 4 x 400-meter relay event.

When the Olympic Games reached Tokyo in 2020, Jackson once again had a chance to clinch gold in an individual event, but she could only win one in the women's 4 x 100m relay. She also secured her first Olympic medal in the shorter category after placing third in the 100-meter event on an all-Jamaica podium of Elaine Thompson-Herah and Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce.

Jackson won her third medal of the competition after Team Jamaica finished third in the women's 4 x 400m relay, winning another bronze. It also took her overall total Olympic medal tally to five, making her one of the most decorated Olympians in the world.