Sha'Carri Richardson shares faith-driven message about slowing down after season opener stumble

American track and field athlete Sha'Carri Richardson shared a message about her faith on social media. Richardson, who recently announced that she will be competing in the women-only track and field meet known as Athlos, has previously spoken about her faith on many occasions. The track star last competed at the Golden Grand Prix in Tokyo, where she finished fourth in the Women's 100m with a time of 11.47 seconds behind Sade McCreath, Twanisha Terry, and Bree Rizzo.

Sha'Carri Richardson specializes in the 100m and 200m sprinting events. She made her breakthrough at Louisiana State University, where she became a Junior World Record Holder in the 100m and 200m events. Richardson would go on to make her Olympic debut at the Paris 2024 Olympics, where she helped the USA Women's 4 x 100m Relay team win a gold medal.

In a post on X, Richardson shared a message about her faith.

"My nature is fast pace but I need to slow down to be with God ✨"

Sha'Carri Richardson recently announced that she will be competing in Athlos 2025. She is not the only track star to be at the event, with Gabby Thomas and Tara Davis-Woodhall also competing. Following her season opener disappointment, she will look to win at her next event.

When Sha'Carri Richardson credited her faith for her track and field success

Richardson at the 2023 USATF Outdoor Championships - Source: Getty

Sha'Carri Richardson has previously spoken about her faith and publicly made it known that God was responsible for helping her with her success as an athlete. Richardson gave a speech after winning the 2023 USATF Female Athlete of the Year Award, which she earned after remarkable performances in the year, including when she won two gold medals at that year's World Championships.

In a speech she shared on Instagram as well, Richardson spoke about her faith.

“With the God that I serve, everything happens when it’s supposed to happen. So when I stand here today as the world champion, that’s because now was the time for that to happen. Now is the most impactful it would be, the most powerful it would be, and the most sincere it would be."

“I understand the influence that I have, I understand the responsibility that I have to USATF and as a top female USA athlete, and to my country, and my black family, to my beautiful women, to everybody that has been misunderstood for trying to be their best selves and not be put into a category because they do track and field and have been put in a bubble."

Sha'Carri Richardson also won a gold medal at the Pan American U20 Championships in 2017 in Trujillo in the 4 x 100m category.

