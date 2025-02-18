Sha'Carri Richardson shares glimpse of drug test amid ongoing Indoor Track season

Sha'Carri Richardson shared a glimpse of her drug testing by anti-doping authorities during the ongoing indoor track season. The American athlete revealed that she had been tested multiple times this month as she prepared for her upcoming races as well as attended multiple events including the Super Bowl.

Richardson concluded one of the most successful seasons of her career in 2024 which included an Olympic gold and silver medal. Since then the American athlete had made multiple appearances in major events and was recently spotted at the Super Bowl with Christian Coleman.

While the Indoor track season has already kicked off, Richardson is yet to make her season debut. The American athlete had completely skipped the Indoor season last year to focus on the Olympic games. As track fans eagerly wait to get an update from Richardson about her plans for the Indoor track season, the track star took to Instagram to share a different side of being an athlete.

The 24-year-old athlete shared a glimpse of her drug test and revealed that this was her third drug test by the Anti-Doping authorities this month. Track athletes are required to give their location to the Anti-Doping authorities at all times and can be tested during any time of the day. This is one of the few protocols set by the governing body to ensure 'clean sport'.

" Drug test 3 of just this month," she wrote.

Sha'Carri Richardson shares a glimpse of her drug test | Instagram@itsshacarri

This was followed by another story and its caption read:

" Clean, clean, clean."

Sha'Carri Richardson on getting drug tested | Instagram@itsshacarri

Sha'Carri Richardson on drug testing double standards in Olympic sports

In Picture: Richardson at the Olympic Games Paris 2024: Day 14 - Source: Getty

Sha'Carri Richardson had qualified to compete in the Tokyo Olympics after a dominant performance at the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials. However, the American athlete was barred from competing in the quadrennial games in Tokyo after her sample tested positive for marijuana, which does not classify under perfomance enhancing drugs but is in the list of banned substances by the World Anti-Doping agency.

She took to X to express her frustration after Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva was granted the opportunity to compete in the Beijing Winter Olympics despite testing positive for a banned substance.

“Can we get a solid answer on the difference [between] her situation and mine?” My mother died and I can’t run and was also favored to place top 3. The only difference I see is I’m a black young lady,” she wrote. (as quoted by Rolling Stone)

The International Olympic committe later annonced that while Kamila Valieva will be allowed to compete in the Winter Olympics, she would not be awarded any medals if she finished in the top three positions.

