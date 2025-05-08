Sha'Carri Richardson shares touching reaction as 'momma' shows support wearing Olympian's Nike 'So Win' t-shirt

Sha'Carri Richardson shared a heartfelt reaction after her aunt showed support for her wearing the 'So Win' Nike t-shirt of the Olympian. The American track star lost her mother in 2021, but her aunt, Shay Richardson, has always been present for the athlete.

The US track star's unshaken determination through hard times made her comeback even more special. Her comeback at the World Championships in Budapest in 2023, where she clocked 10.57 seconds, was the sixth-fastest time in women's 100 meters. She had a podium finish at the 2024 Paris Olympics, clinching silver in the 100-meter and gold in the 4x100-meter relay. Richardson was one of the few elite athletes to walk the red carpet at the Met Gala 2025.

Shay Richardson is Sha'Carri Richardson's aunt, and the latter calls her mother because Shay has been an influential figure in her upbringing. The track star shared the photo of Shay Richardson sporting the 'So Win' Nike t-shirt. Sha'Carri gave a heartfelt reaction:

"I love my momma"

Sha'Carri Richardson was at the Met Gala, the US track and field star wore a butter yellow Chiffon and layered it with a floral lace bodice of lavender colour. She added her silver heart earrings and bedazzling accessories to complement her maximalist style.

Sha'Carri Richardson shares a special note on turning 25 and shares her thoughts about embracing femininity

Sha'Carri Richardson turned 25 on March 25, 2025. She shared a heartfelt Instagram note on her special day. Richardson said:

"Turning 25 on the 25th in 2025🪄! Golden year is a milestone I truly will never forget! The lessons, the blessings have all lead to this moment and many more to come. The Twenty-Fine Club 🍾😁🩵"

The Olympian has created a legacy, from winning Olympic medals to being an empowering beacon to the community. In a conversation with Olympics.com, Richardson talked about embracing femininity, she said:(via Olympics.com)

"There was a time I felt stuck, and now I feel like I love the softness and femininity that I’m able to walk in. I have people that I know that if I fall backward, they’re right there."

The american track star shared that it has gotten easier to be the person who wants to give to the world; it is easier when people are backing you and pouring themselves into you. Despite the adversities Richardson has faced, she is strong-willed and looking forward to dominating at the home Olympics in 2028.

