Sha'Carri Richardson takes a dig at IShowSpeed while weighing in about training him

Sha'Carri Richardson named the people that she would like to train during her recent appearance at the NFL flag football game. The American sprinting icon expressed her desire to train popular streamer IShowSpeed and famous song-writer and actress, Teyana Taylor.

IShowSpeed recently stunned the world with his sprinting abilities when he competed against Olympic gold medalist, Noah Lyles in a 50m race after being challenged by MrBeast for $100,000. The race ended in a close finish and fans were impressed by the streamer's competitive nature.

Post the challenge with Lyles, IShowSpeed has gone on to challenge Tyreek Hill and expressed his desire to compete against Sha'Carri Richardson. Moreover, the American streamer announced his goal to compete in the upcoming LA Olympics during the ComplexCon event in Las Vegas.

Sha'Carri Richardson recently made an appearance at the NFL flag football game and spoke about the people among the attendees that she would like to train using her experience as an athlete and Olympic medalist. The American athlete took a subtle dig at IShowSpeed amid the ongoing to and fro with athletes and claimed to teach him to 'actually be fast'.

"Oh my gosh, there are so many different choices. But I would say from what I have been seeing, I would pick Teyana Taylor and I would also pick,what's the gentleman's name - IShowSpeed. I would train him to actually be fast," she said.

IShowSpeed on his desire to race Sha'Carri Richardson

IshowSpeed interacts with fans at the Fan Zone in Frankfurt - Portugal v Slovenia: Round of 16 - UEFA EURO 2024 - Source: Getty

IShowSpeed expressed his desire to go head-to-head in a race against Sha'Carri Richardson during one of his streams. The American streamer was watching an animated racing comparison between Richardson and Kylian Mbappé.

He questioned whether Richardson was actually faster than Mbappé and claimed that the Olympic medalist wouldn't be able to defeat him in a race.

"Yo, chat, I gotta race Sha’Carri Richardson, y'all, alright?... I'm not gonna cap. Chat, we gotta set that up. There's no way she's faster than Mbappé, bro. She is? How do y'all know this though? She's not faster than me, though... Me and her gotta race," he said.

Along with Noah Lyles and Sha'Carri Richardson, IShowSpeed has gone to and fro in the media with Dolphins line back Tyreek Hill to race him in a 40-yard dash. Even though fans have been eagerly anticipating to watch a face-off between IShowSpeed and Tyreek Hill, they are yet to release an official update about the same.

