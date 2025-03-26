Sha'Carri Richardson turns up glamour in white and blue outfits while celebrating her 25th birthday

Sha'Carri Richardson shared a glimpse of her 25th birthday celebration in her latest update. She garnered a lot of attention with the stunning outfits she wore on her special day.

Richardson concluded her 2024 season after competing at the Paris Olympics, where she won two medals, including a gold and a silver. She clinched the gold medal in the 4x100m relay race and earned the silver one in the 100m dash. Following this, she has been in her off-season, training for the upcoming events in the 2025 track season.

The American shared constant updates of her downtime, and most recently, after celebrating her boyfriend, Christian Coleman's 29th birthday, she celebrated her 25th birthday. She shared a bunch of pictures on Instagram in two posts, showcasing her outfits and the gorgeous photoshoot of her birthday. In her first update, she shared a carousel of pictures where she wore a white-colored, body-fitting dress with golden buttons on it and struck several poses in the same.

In the caption of this post, she revealed that she was styled by Coleman. Along with this, she shared a strong message upon turning 25, that read:

"Turning 25 on the 25th in 2025🪄! Golden year is a milestone I truly will never forget! The lessons, the blessings have all lead to this moment and many more to come. The Twenty-Fine Club 🍾😁🩵 Styled by: Bae," wrote Sha'carri Richardson.

Following this, she shared another post that included multiple pictures, wearing another glamorous blue-colored outfit. This post's caption was suggested by Coleman again.

"Twenty-five & I feel like the OG. When you see me, don’t act like you know me 🐦‍🔥P.s this is Bae caption by the way 🤣but yea all that 💅🏽!"

Christian Coleman penned a heartfelt note on her birthday.

Sha'Carri Richardson revealed how struggling with self-expression made her rediscover herself

In an interview with ESSENCE magazine, Sha'Carri Richardson made her feelings known about struggling with self-expression while she faced the experience of earning fame and being a public figure. She said that with the level of fame she attained in the sport, she thought she had to lose her real self to maintain that. She revealed that she cannot appreciate others if she cannot be herself, and calling this feeling scary, she said:

“Coming into this level of fame—I definitely had moments where I felt as if I would have to sacrifice who I am, in order to have a career, in order to be what the world had basically deemed me to be,” Sha'Carri Richardson said."And those moments were scary, because I’m like, If I can’t be me, I can’t even give you all what you respect and love me for. I wasn’t happy when I wasn’t being myself."

She added:

"But the unhappiness is what got me back to myself."

Sha'Carri Richardson is currently dating her fellow American sprinter, Christian Coleman, and they were spotted together at the 2024 USATF Night of Legends on December 7. Ever since then, the couple has been sharing constant updates with each other on social media.

