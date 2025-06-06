Sha'Carri Richardson expressed her thoughts on Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian's question about joining Shark Tank as a guest shark. The co-founder of Reddit launched his own all-women track meet, 'Athlos', last year, which featured some of the fastest athletes in the world and also offered a massive paycheck to the winners, addressing the issue of track athletes being underpaid.

Ad

A week ago, Athlos announced that it had bigger plans for the 2026 edition of the track meet and revealed that it would be featuring a team-based athlete-led track league. Olympic medalists Sha'Carri Richardson, Tara Davis Woodhall, and Gabby Thomas joined the league as the advising owners.

Sha'Carri Richardson spoke about being an advising owner at Athlos and shared that she was excited to take up the new role and hoped to participate in the development of track and field. Recently, Alexis Ohanian asked his fans whether he should join the popular show Shark Tank as a guest shark.

Ad

Trending

"Y'all think I should go on Shark Tank as a Guest Shark?" he asked.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Richardson replied to Ohanian's message with one word and shared that she wanted to see him on the show.

"Yes!" she replied.

Expand Tweet

This is a developing article and will be updated soon.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Adityan Pillai Adityan is a journalist and Content Manager for US Olympics Sports at Sportskeeda. He is a professional track & field athlete who competes in the 400m and 800m. This decade-long experience has taught him a lot about sports psychology, mindset, and passion, which he incorporates through his work to get the best outcome.



To make sure the content he delivers is genuine, Adityan keeps a tab on the official websites and the official social media channels of athletes and organizations. Before putting any information out in the public domain, he looks at the content from a fan’s perspective to connect with the readers as much as possible.



With a knack for crafting compelling narratives and insightful analysis, Adityan seamlessly blends his expertise in sports with his talent for storytelling, captivating readers and enthusiasts alike.



He has followed Usain Bolt's career very closely, and for him, the Jamaican defending his 100m gold in Rio is the greatest Olympic achievement of all time. Adityan indulges in traveling, trekking, off-roading, and hiking when not occupied with work. Know More