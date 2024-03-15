Shane Rose Accident: 50-year-old Australian rider seriously injured in 'nasty' fall after Paris Olympics qualification

Australian Olympic equestrian rider Shane Rose is in critical condition after falling in a cross-country training accident. Rose underwent surgery for a broken femur and pelvis and is in intensive care.

The nasty accident comes just weeks after Rose, a three-time Olympic medalist, secured his position to represent Australia in Paris. According to an official statement from Shane Rose Eventing Instagram account, the equestrian rider suffered a badly broken femur and a fractured pelvis and ribs.

It said:

"After a fantastic week in New Zealand Shane and Virgil secured their Olympic qualifications, this week Shane was bought back down to earth literally."

The post highlighted:

"During a cross country schooling session Shane suffered a nasty fall. Thankfully his horse was not injured in the fall. Shane is currently in ICU with a badly broken femur and a fractured pelvis and ribs. He also suffered a heavy consussion."

It added that the timing of the accident is unfortunate:

"We are hopeful there is adequate time for him to recover and still be able to continue his preparation schedule for the Paris Olympics Games."

Shane Rose was caught in a mankini controversy

Shane Rose is a three-time Olympic medalist.

Last month, Rose was caught in a controversy about an orange mankini he had worn during a fancy dress event at Wallaby Hill. He was being investigated by the sporting body. Equestrian Australia said concerns were raised about his unusual attire.

But the equestrian rider wasn't suspended. According to The Guardian, Rose adorned three costumes at the event. It said:

"Rose entered the arena in a gorilla suit, a Duffman outfit inspired by the Simpsons - and the mankini, a skimpy swimwear item popularized by Sacha Baron Cohen's comedy character Borat."

Defending him, Rose stated in a Facebook post that he wanted to provide lighthearted entertainment. He said:

"If my costume/s offended anyone I am truly sorry as this was never my intention. I would like to apologize to anyone that I offended."

The Australian rider deleted his post in an effort to de-escalate the issue. Rose added that he wore a costume that can be seen at a theme park or a beach:

"Potentially no one has done it on (a) horse, but there you go."

Rose, 50, from New South Wales, Australia, won a silver medal at the 2008 Olympics, a bronze medal at the 2016 Olympics, and a silver in the 2020 Games. He qualified to compete at the upcoming 2024 Paris Olympics.