Suzhou Diamond League 2024: List of elite athletes at the event ft Sha'Carri Richardson, Christian Coleman,

The track and field world is all geared up to witness the Diamond League in Suzhou/Shanghai, where several world class athletes will be competing
The Suzhou Diamond League will be the second event of the 2024 Diamond League season and is scheduled to be held on April 27, seven days after the inaugural event, which will take place in Xiamen.
The list of athletes for the event has been released and there will be plenty of big names competing in Suzhou and Shanghai.
Multiple events will be organized in the tournament, like the Men's 100m, Women's 200m, Women's 400m, Women's 100m Hurdle, Men's 110m Hurdle, Women's Long Jump, Men's Pole Vault, and many more.
Full list of athletes competing at the Suzhou Diamond League
Here is the full list of all the athletes that are scheduled to be in action at the Diamond League event taking place in Suzhou and Shanghai.
- Men's 100m
- Christian Coleman
- Fred Kerley
- Brandon Carnes
- Ackeem Blake
- Yohan Blake
- Rohan Watson
- Akani Simine
- Guanfeng Chen
- Yoshuhude Kiryu
2. Women's 200m
- Sha'Carri Richardson
- Shericka Jackson
- Twanisha Terry
- Tamara Clark
- Anavia Battle
- Daryll Neita
- Mujinga Kambundji
- Veronica Shanti Pereira
3. Women's 400m
- Alexis Holmes
- Britton Wilson
- Lynaa Irby-Jackson
- Talitha Diggs
- Marileidy Paulino
- Sada Williams
- Aliyah Abrams
- Stephenie Ann McPherson
4. Women's 100m Hurdles
- Devynne Charlton
- Jasmine Camacho-Quinn
- Tobi Amusan
- Alaysha Johnson
- Masai Russell
- Danielle Williams
- Megan Tapper
- Ditaji Kambundji
- Yanni Wu
5. Men's 100m Hurdles
- Cordell Tinch
- Daniel Roberts
- Eric Edwards
- Freddie Crittenden
- Jamal Britt
- Wilhem Belocian
- Hansle Parchment
- Shunsuke Izumiya
- Zhuoyi Xu
6. Women's Long Jump
- Tara Davis-Woodhall
- Quanesha Burks
- Ivana Spanovic
- Milica Gardasevic
- Ese Brume
- Brooke Buschkuehl
- Fatima Diame
- Marthe Koala
- Aline Rotaru-Kottmann
- Khaddi Sagnia
- Shiqi Xiong
7. Men's Pole Vault
- Chris Nilsen
- Mondo Duplantis
- Jacob Wooten
- Sam Kendricks
- Kurtis Marschall
- Sondre Guttormsen
- Ben Broeders
- Bo Kanda Lita Baehre
- Bokai Huang
- Jie Yao
8. Women's 5000m
- Letesenbet Gidey
- Faith Cherotich
- Megan Keith
9. Women's 3000m Steeplechase
- Peruth Chemutai
- Beatrice Chepkoech
- Norah Jeruto
- Jackline Chepkoech
- Emma Coburn
- Gesa Krause
10. Men's High Jump
- Mutaz Barshim
- Hamish Kerr
- Tobias Potye
11. Women's Shot Put
- Lijiao Gong
- Chase Jackson
- Sarah Mitton
- Danniel Thomas-Dodd
- Maggie Ewen
- Jessica Schilder
After two meets of the Diamond League 2024 Season in China, the tournament will continue in Doha, Qatar on May 10.
