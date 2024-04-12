Suzhou Diamond League 2024: List of elite athletes at the event ft Sha'Carri Richardson, Christian Coleman,

The track and field world is all geared up to witness the Diamond League in Suzhou/Shanghai, where several world class athletes will be competing

The Suzhou Diamond League will be the second event of the 2024 Diamond League season and is scheduled to be held on April 27, seven days after the inaugural event, which will take place in Xiamen.

The list of athletes for the event has been released and there will be plenty of big names competing in Suzhou and Shanghai.

Multiple events will be organized in the tournament, like the Men's 100m, Women's 200m, Women's 400m, Women's 100m Hurdle, Men's 110m Hurdle, Women's Long Jump, Men's Pole Vault, and many more.

Full list of athletes competing at the Suzhou Diamond League

Christian Coleman celebrates winning gold at the World Indoor Championships in Glasgow

Here is the full list of all the athletes that are scheduled to be in action at the Diamond League event taking place in Suzhou and Shanghai.

Men's 100m

Christian Coleman

Fred Kerley

Brandon Carnes

Ackeem Blake

Yohan Blake

Rohan Watson

Akani Simine

Guanfeng Chen

Yoshuhude Kiryu

2. Women's 200m

Sha'Carri Richardson

Shericka Jackson

Twanisha Terry

Tamara Clark

Anavia Battle

Daryll Neita

Mujinga Kambundji

Veronica Shanti Pereira

3. Women's 400m

Alexis Holmes

Britton Wilson

Lynaa Irby-Jackson

Talitha Diggs

Marileidy Paulino

Sada Williams

Aliyah Abrams

Stephenie Ann McPherson

4. Women's 100m Hurdles

Devynne Charlton

Jasmine Camacho-Quinn

Tobi Amusan

Alaysha Johnson

Masai Russell

Danielle Williams

Megan Tapper

Ditaji Kambundji

Yanni Wu

5. Men's 100m Hurdles

Cordell Tinch

Daniel Roberts

Eric Edwards

Freddie Crittenden

Jamal Britt

Wilhem Belocian

Hansle Parchment

Shunsuke Izumiya

Zhuoyi Xu

6. Women's Long Jump

Tara Davis-Woodhall

Quanesha Burks

Ivana Spanovic

Milica Gardasevic

Ese Brume

Brooke Buschkuehl

Fatima Diame

Marthe Koala

Aline Rotaru-Kottmann

Khaddi Sagnia

Shiqi Xiong

7. Men's Pole Vault

Chris Nilsen Mondo Duplantis Jacob Wooten Sam Kendricks Kurtis Marschall Sondre Guttormsen Ben Broeders Bo Kanda Lita Baehre Bokai Huang Jie Yao

8. Women's 5000m

Letesenbet Gidey

Faith Cherotich

Megan Keith

9. Women's 3000m Steeplechase

Peruth Chemutai

Beatrice Chepkoech

Norah Jeruto

Jackline Chepkoech

Emma Coburn

Gesa Krause

10. Men's High Jump

Mutaz Barshim

Hamish Kerr

Tobias Potye

11. Women's Shot Put

Lijiao Gong

Chase Jackson

Sarah Mitton

Danniel Thomas-Dodd

Maggie Ewen

Jessica Schilder

After two meets of the Diamond League 2024 Season in China, the tournament will continue in Doha, Qatar on May 10.

