Shanghai Diamond League 2024: Schedule, order of events, how and where to watch

The Shanghai Diamond League is all set to take place on April 27, Saturday and will be taking place at the Shanghai Stadium in China. Established in 2005, the tournament has been one of the most prominent athletics meets in the sporting circuit.

The tournament was called the Shanghai Grand Prix until 2010 when its name was changed to the Diamond League by the World Athletics. It consists of various events namely hurdles, shot put, etc. Moreover, the Shanghai meet is the only Diamond League event that has the 100m Men's hurdles in its event roaster.

Various high-profile athletes such as the 2023 World Championships gold medalist Sha'Carri Richardson will be featuring in the event. Richardson will be competing in the 200m event once again in Shanghai after her surprising loss to the young Australian sensation, Torrie Lewis.

Other athletes in the 2024 edition of the Shanghai Diamond League include Tamara Clerk, Tobi Amusan, Yohan Blake, Akani Simbine, etc.

The event also provides handsome prize money for the winners of the series meets as well as the finals. The winner of the finals of a particular discipline will be awarded a sum of USD 30,000. The second, third, and fourth-place holders will be getting USD 12,000, USD 7,000, and USD 4,000 respectively.

Shanghai Diamond League: Complete Schedule

Sha'Carri Richardson to feature in 200m event at Shanghai

Here is the complete schedule of the Diamond League event in Shanghai:

11:30 AM CST- 5000m Men's

11:32 AM CST- Discus Throw Women

11:45 AM CST- Long Jump Women

11:58 AM CST- 800m Men's

12:08 PM CST- 400m Women's

12:17 PM CST- 100m Men's

12:20 PM CST- Shot put Women

12:29 PM CST- 5000m Women's

12:31 PM CST- Pole Vault Men

12:35 PM CST- High Jump Men

13:04 CST- 400m Women's

13:16 CST- Javelin Throw Women's

13:18 CST- 100m Men's

13:28 CST- 3000m SC Women's

13:39 CST- Long Jump Men's

13:49 CST- 100m Hurdles Women

14:00 CST- 800m Men's

14:14 CST- 200m Women's

14:27 CST- 5000m Men's

14:53 CST- 110m Hurdles Men

Shanghai Diamond League 2024: Where to Watch?

2012 Samsung Diamond League Shanghai

All the events from the Shanghai Diamond League 2024 will be broadcast on the YouTube page of Wanda Diamond League. However, it will be available in some of the limited territories. For other territories, given below is the list of broadcasters:

China- CCTV

UK- BBC (BBC Two)

US- NBC/ Peacock

Africa- Supersport