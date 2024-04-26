Shanghai Diamond League 2024 Women's 200m preview: Sha'Carri Richardson and Tamara Clark to take to the line in contention for the ultimate crown

The world is bracing for another exciting track and field tournament as the Shanghai Diamond League is all set to start on Saturday, April 27th. Shanghai Stadium in the Xuhai district of China will host this mega event.

The tournament consists of various events such as sprints, javelin, steeplechase, long jump, etc. Some of the most high-profile athletes from across the world will be participating, including two-time World Championships gold medalist Sha'Carri Richardson and two-time Diamond League winner Christian Coleman.

Even though the global tournament will offer cut-throat competition in almost all the events, the women's 200m will be a specific event to watch out for. This comes after the shocking results in the event during the recently concluded Wanda Diamond League in Xiamen where 19-year-old Australian sensation Torrie Lewis defeated Sha'Carri Richardson.

Here's a look at some of the top athletes in contention for the women's 200m at the Shanghai Diamond League 2024.

Top athletes in contention for the Women's 200m title at the Shanghai Diamond League 2024

Sha'Carri Richardson

Sha'Carri Richardson will be one of the favorites to win the women's 200m title, especially with the form she has shown in recent years. Even though Richardson faced a shocking defeat at the hands of Torriwe Lewis in the 200m recently, it will be difficult to keep her out of the race for title contention.

The Texas native shares a personal best run time of 21.92 seconds in the 200m which she registered during the 2023 Budapest World Championships and will enter the tournament as the standout favorite.

Tamara Clark

The 2023 World Championship gold medalist in the 4*100m relay will also be one of the top athletes to watch out for in the upcoming Diamond League in Shanghai. Clark also shares a personal best run time of 21.92 seconds with that of Richardson. She also finished third in the Xiamen Diamond League earlier this month in 23.01 seconds.

Twanisha Terry

Twanisha Terry, a two-time World Championships gold medalist in the 4*100m relay, will also be in the women's 200m title race. Terry's personal best in the discipline is 22.21 seconds which she registered in Eugene last year.

Anavia Battle

Anavia Battle, a 2020 Olympian, will also be one of the athletes to watch out for in the 200m event of the Shanghai Diamond League. Battle, who specializes mainly in the 100m and 200m events, also qualified for the semifinals of the 200m at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. With a personal best of 21.95 seconds, Battle will be looking to bag the ultimate crown.