Shaun White and fiancee Nina Dobrev pose for loved-up photo as both enjoy Coachella 2025 

Shaun White and his fiancée, Nina Dobrev, posed for a loved-up picture at the golden hour as the couple attended the 2025 Coachella in California. After dating for four years, White and Dobrev got engaged in October 2024.

Ad

White, the most decorated snowboarder with a record number of Olympic and X Games wins, first crossed paths with actress Nina Dobrev in 2012. However, it wasn't until 2019 that they formally introduced themselves and started to hang out frequently. In 2020, they made their relationship official and soon became a quarantine couple after the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

Fast forward to 2024: Shaun White was a constant support for his fiancee when she suffered a dirt bike accident in May. The couple even attended the Paris Olympics before getting engaged in October. They recently attended the 2025 Coachella in California with their friends.

Ad

Trending

In a story posted by the Vampire Diaries actress, she kissed her fiancé's cheek while they stood at the Empire Polo Club at the golden hour.

White and Dobrev pose for a photo; Instagram - @nina

In another story, the friends grooved to the beats of 'Sorry, I'm Here For Someone Else' as Benson Boone took the stage in a monochrome suit. In the following story, Nina Dobrev and White sang Boone and Brian May's rendition of the iconic song, Bohemian Rhapsody.

Ad

Nina Dobrev posted Coachella highlights; Instagram - @nina

Shaun White once penned a beautiful note for fiancee Nina Dobrev after getting engaged

Shaun White had planned a unique surprise for Nina Dobrev when he decided to ask her for marriage. He sent a fake invitation from Vogue's Anna Wintour, requesting her to come to the Golden Swan restaurant in New York City. As Dobrev entered, she was surprised to see the romantic setting. However, she didn't take long to say 'yes' to White's proposal.

Ad

Sharing the video on his Instagram handle, the snowboarder wrote:

"Still floating after this night! I'm beside myself to be with this amazing woman and to be joining her beautiful family!! Our quarantine romance turned into this beautiful relationship and now a forever love. Believe me when I say that this app mostly shows us at our best. Behind the curtain like any relationship, we've had our struggles. But it's our ability to communicate and repair that keeps us moving forward together.”

Ad

"I'm so thankful for the life lessons, gratitude, adventure and love that Nina has taught me, and I only wish to show her the same in return. I guess we are doing the dam thing, baby! Anyways... I'm not crying, you're crying," he added.

Shaun White recently hosted the debut edition of his brainchild project, the Snow League, on March 7-8, 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Agnijeeta Majumder Agnijeeta is a US Olympics journalist at Sportskeeda. She holds a Master’s degree in English and has worked as a school teacher, a blogger, a content writer and a sports writer over the past 5 years. A lover of high-adrenaline track and field events, she was also a sprinter during her school days.



Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone happens to be her favorite Olympian, and the athlete’s feat of breaking four records within 13 months inspires her, apart from the American's body language on and off the track. Grant Hackett swimming with a partially dysfunctional lung and winning gold in Athens is her all-time favorite Olympic moment.



Agnijeeta believes that deriving of unique angles from podcasts and interviews carried out by Olympics.com, along with hype-building of potential Olympic events on social media can help fill the coverage gap during the off season.



When not at her work desk, Agnijeeta likes to sing and paint. She also plays string instruments like guitar and ukulele and is an avid player of word puzzles. Know More