"She can dunk" - Kevin Durant makes his feelings known on watching Simone Biles perform during Paris Olympics

Two-time NBA champion Kevin Durant expressed his thoughts after watching Simone Biles at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Durant and Biles were a part of the US Olympic contingent in the French capital last summer.

While Durant clinched his fourth Olympic basketball gold medal, Biles returned with three golds, including two in individual events. During one of her events, Durant watched Biles' performance and also wished her after the gymnast had won her sixth career Olympic gold medal.

Durant had some words of admiration for Biles for her performances, which can be heard in Court of Gold, released on Feb. 18. The docuseries features the US basketball team's Paris campaign and features notable names like Durant and Steph Curry.

In a clip from the documentary, Durant is seen praising Biles after watching one of her routines at the event. The Phoenix Suns player commended Biles' jump and also said that the gymnast might also be able to do a dunk on the basketball court. He said (via Netflix):

"How she getting up that high bruh, she can dunk, I'm telling you. Insane man, incredible show of athleticism."

Simone Biles opens up on decision to join the Religion of Sports media brand

Biles doing her beam balance routine on the 10th day of the 2024 Paris Olympics (Image via: Getty Images)

Simone Biles shared her thoughts behind joining the Religion of Sports media brand. The media company is based in Los Angeles, with seven-time Super Bowl winner Tom Brady being one of the company's founders.

In an interview with Varsity, Biles said that she has been in the entertainment world for a long time and that she always wanted to do something for her community. Hence, she joined the company that intends to deliver stories to the masses. Biles said:

"Whether I like it or not, I’ve been around the entertainment space for basically my whole professional career. If you asked me when I was younger, I wanted to be a nurse. I wanted to help people.

"I wanted to be out in the community. I feel like this is such a unique way to still be in the community, to give back, to tell people stories in a positive manner, in a beautiful way."

Simone Biles has been a prominent name in the entertainment circuit. A documentary revolving around her life, especially the Olympic space, "Simone Biles: Rising" is available on Netflix.

