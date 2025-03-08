"She carved a path for me" - Female American soccer players make their feelings known about Alex Morgan's impact of women's sports

It's been half a year since American female soccer sensation Alexandra Morgan Carrasco aka Alex Morgan bid goodbye to professional soccer. However, her impact on women's sports continues to hold strong.

Ahead of the National Women's Soccer League, Amazon Prime released a promotional video, where the current soccer players from different clubs expressed their thoughts on Morgan's impact on women's sports. The official Instagram page posted the video with the following caption:

"Everyone’s an Alex Morgan Fan. #NoMatterHowYouFan. Stream #ForTheWinNWSL on @primevideo now ⚽"

Angel City FC's Giselle Thompson was in awe of Morgan, saying:

"I would always watch Alex Morgan. She was such an inspiration to me. It's just amazing to see how she persevered and was so determined to be on the national team. And that made me want to be a better soccer player."

Likewise, Sam Coffey from Portland Thorns couldn't help but admire the Morgan's contribution, adding:

"I can't really put into words the impact that she's had on our game. Getting to play alongside her on the national team was just a dream come true and really surreal."

Alex Morgan played for the women's soccer team of the USA in 224 matches, where she scored the ball 224 times into the goal. Apart from contributing to two FIFA World Cups for Team USA, the 35-year-old also contributed to an Olympic gold medal and a bronze medal at the London Olympics in 2012 and Tokyo Olympics in 2021, respectively.

Alex Morgan talks about her impact on women's sports after announcing retirement

Alex Morgan talks about her impact on women's sports [Image Source : Getty]

Alex Morgan took to X in September 2024 to announce her retirement from competitive soccer. The 35-year-old also took the opportunity to talk about her impact on women's sports.

Sharing an anecdote about her daughter, Morgan narrated in the poignant video captioned 'Thank You...' on X.

".....Charlie came up to me the other day and said that when she grows up, she wants to be a soccer player, and it just made me like, immensely proud. Not because I wish for her to become a soccer player when she grows up, but because a pathway exists.....We're changing lives and, the impact we have on the next generation is irreversible!"

Alex Morgan also announced that she is expecting for the second time. Her first child, Charlie, was born in 2020. She added that she is happy about the direction the current US women's soccer team is headed, saying she is extremely proud of her team.

