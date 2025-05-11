"She is not coming half-cocked"- Justin Gatlin weighs in on Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone competing in short sprints in upcoming race

Justin Gatlin expressed his thoughts about Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone participating in short sprints in her upcoming race. The American athlete recently confirmed her participation in the short sprints category (100m and 100m hurdles) at the upcoming edition of Grand Slam Track in Philadelphia.

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone competed in the 400m and the 400m hurdles in both the previous editions of Grand Slam Track and asserted her dominance to win all her races with a formidable lead. The American athlete spoke about her decision to compete in the short sprints in her next race and revealed that she wanted to challenge herself as well as get out of her comfort zone.

Justin Gatlin shared his thoughts on Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone's decision and revealed that she has been on an unbeated dominant run since the last few years. According to him, McLaughlin-Levrone will be coming in prepared to compete in the 100m hurdles and it would be great challenge to seasoned hurdlers who have been competing in the event since a long time.

Moreover, he expressed how her participation in the short sprints event would be an interesting watch and he was excited to see how the Olympic gold medalist will perform in the first professional 100m race of her career.

"Sydney is once again on her reign of dominance. From the 400m hurdles to now dropping to 49 in the open 400m, she's handling business, bro. Anything Sydney gets into, she steps on that line. She is not coming half-cocked. She is coming to compete like an elite athlete in that discipline. When she did the 200m, I was like whoa!! Alright, she's ready," he said.

Justin Gatlin on Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone's season opening performance

Justin Gatlin at Ready Steady Tokyo - Athletics Olympic Test Event - Source: Getty

Justin Gatlin spoke about Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone's in his podcast 'Ready Set Go' with Rodney Green. The former athlete was impressed by McLaughlin-Levrone's performance in both the 400m as well as the 400m hurdles at the Grand Slam Track in Kingston, Jamaica.

Gatlin shared how McLaughlin-Levrone was fully prepared to compete in the outdoor season and lauded her research for the race. Moreover, he expressed how the Olympic gold medalist was trying her best to compete against her own personal best thereby pushing her limits.

“It'd be hard. It'd be very, very difficult to bet against Sydney, especially in her premiere event or any other event that she steps into. Because Sydney is the kind of person, like she's just not going to throw herself into a competition. She's going to do her research. She's going to train for it," he said.

Furthermore, he shared how Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone's coach, Bobby Kersee has a never give up mentality which is in turn visible when his athletes compete on the track.

About the author Adityan Pillai Adityan is a journalist and Content Manager for US Olympics Sports at Sportskeeda. He is a professional track & field athlete who competes in the 400m and 800m. This decade-long experience has taught him a lot about sports psychology, mindset, and passion, which he incorporates through his work to get the best outcome.



To make sure the content he delivers is genuine, Adityan keeps a tab on the official websites and the official social media channels of athletes and organizations. Before putting any information out in the public domain, he looks at the content from a fan’s perspective to connect with the readers as much as possible.



With a knack for crafting compelling narratives and insightful analysis, Adityan seamlessly blends his expertise in sports with his talent for storytelling, captivating readers and enthusiasts alike.



He has followed Usain Bolt's career very closely, and for him, the Jamaican defending his 100m gold in Rio is the greatest Olympic achievement of all time. Adityan indulges in traveling, trekking, off-roading, and hiking when not occupied with work. Know More