"She is literally the GOAT"; "American hero" - Fans react to Katie Ledecky winning the Presidential Medal of freedom

The seven-time Olympic gold medalist Katie Ledecky became the first American swimmer to receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom in the 61-year history of the award. This award is the nation's highest civilian honor.

Katie Ledecky is one of the most celebrated swimmers in America and has proved her prowess in the course of her career. She is preparing for the Paris Olympics 2024 and President Joe Biden wished the 27-year-old for the same.

"Don't let age get in your way, Biden said. Katie, age is just a number, kid."

Team USA posted the news on their Instagram account, congratulating the Olympic phenom on this remarkable feat. The caption to the post read:

"Always representing the best of Team USA. The most decorated woman in swimming history @katieledecky adds the Presidential Medal of Freedom to her resume."

One of the fans poured in their love for Ledecky and commented:

"She is literally the GOAT, yet she remains kind. From here in she rules."

Another admirer of Katie Ledecky gave her an honorable title:

"American Hero," the admirer stated.

Giving Ledecky the respect she deserves, another fan chimed in:

"An incredible honor for a true champion. Katie Ledecky's legacy continues to inspire us all🏅"

Calling Ledecky well deserved, another netizen complimented:

"So earned. What an incredible human."

Getting inspired by Ledecky, one of her admirers commented:

"Wow. Just wow. You are a true inspiration."

Katie Ledecky's remarkable feats

Katie Ledecky has bagged a total of 46 medals in her swimming career. Among these, she has nabbed seven Olympic gold medals and 21 world championship gold medals. She also set a world record of 16 individual gold medals at the World Aquatics Championships.

Ledecky made her international debut when she was just 15 years old at the 2012 London Olympic Games. She clinched gold in the women's 800m freestyle. In her second Olympic Games at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro, she became one of the most decorated female athletes of that Olympic Games by winning four gold medals, one silver medal, and two world records.

From winning gold in her international debut to receiving one of the most honorable awards from the President, Katie Ledecky has always been at the pinnacle of her vocation.

She will now be participating in four events at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Ledecky has her eyes set on her home Olympic Games, Los Angeles 2028.