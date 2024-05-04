"She is principled, never strays from the message"- Riley Gaines praises Governor of Arkansas for not complying with new upends of Title IX

Riley Gaines recently expressed her praise towards the Governor of Arkansas, Sarah Elizabeth Huckabee Sanders, for not complying with the new developments that were implemented by President Joe Biden's administration.

The new updates on Title IX, which prohibits sex-based discrimination against students in any school or educational institution that receives funds from the federal government, now allows transgender athletes and students to use the restrooms and locker rooms aligned with their gender identities.

The Governor of Arkansas recently refrained from acting in accordance with the updates. In her statement, the Governor criticized the new updates, calling it an "attempt to erase women completely."

"If the weak men running the White House had half the courage of Riley, our country would be in a much better place," the Governor said.

"Frankly, I'm appalled at what is coming out of Washington. I have said before that the dividing line in this country is no longer between right and left. It's between normal and crazy. And the most recent attack on common sense came from President Biden's Department of Education and their total rewrite of Title IX."

"Title IX was created to protect women, but Biden's Title IX attempts to erase women completely," she added.

Gaines, who was present while Sanders made the statements, took to social media to commend her.

"If only ever state had a governor like @SarahHuckabee," Riley Gaines wrote. She is principled, never strays from the message, and takes decisive action."

"Biden's asinine Title IX rewrite doesn't stand in Arkansas," Riley Gaines added.

Riley Gaines along with other female and college athletes files a lawsuit against President Joe Biden's administration

Riley Gaines recently filed a lawsuit against President Joe Biden's administration following the changes in Title IX.

The former University of Kentucky swimmer was backed by several female athletes, college students, Parents Defending Education, Speech First, Independent Women's Forum, and parents State Attorneys General in commencing the legal proceedings.

Gaines took to X (formerly Twitter) to inform her fans about the decision while sharing a screenshot of the lawsuit.

"We're suing the Biden Administration's Dept of Education," Gaines wrote. "This is how we win. Let's gooooo."

Apart from the former swimmer and the earlier mentioned parties, Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and South Carolina states also pursued a legal course against the administration, whose new upends of Title IX will be effective from August 1, 2024.