  • "She put up with my crap"- John Cook gets emotional during speech while unveiling his statue at Bob Devaney Sports Center

By Janhavi Shinde
Modified Sep 19, 2025 02:56 GMT
2023 Division I Women
John Cook at the 2023 Division I Women's Volleyball Championship. (Photo via Getty Images)

Nebraska Volleyball's former coach John Cook couldn't control his emotions while unveiling his statue at the Bob Devaney Sports Center on Thursday in Lincoln. In his overall 32 years as a head coach, Cook led the Nebraska Huskers for 25 seasons.

He announced his retirement on January 29, 2025, after leading the Huskers women's volleyball program to four national championship titles (2000, 2006, 2015, 2017), 8 NCAA Finals appearances, 12 NCAA semifinal appearances, nine Big 12 titles, and five Big Ten titles. His contribution to the Huskers' team turned them into a powerhouse of women's volleyball. As the program honored his legacy with a statue, Cook expressed his gratitude during his speech.

He also appreciated his wife Wendy for her unwavering support and sacrifices. The former coach broke down in tears as he thanked her for being his teammate throughout his journey.

"None of this happens without my wife, Wendy," Cook said. "None of it. She raised our kids. She put up with my crap all the time. She had to go through the highs and lows of coaching and anyway, wendy, thank you for your support and...being my team."
Cook's wife played a crucial role in his decision to join the Huskers. After making two visits to Tucson, he was determined to coach in Arizona. However, reflecting on the warm college-town life she experienced, while Cook was an assistant coach for Nebraska under Terry Pettit, Wendy pursued him to join the Huskers.

John Cook makes his feelings known after announcing his retirement from coaching

As John Cook announced his retirement from coaching, he reflected on his legacy. He stated that the greatest joy of coaching was seeing his former players succeed in life.

“I’ve been here for 25 years. That’s a long time to do something. It’s been a great run,” Cook said. “I want to thank my family for their support, and I want to thank Bill Byrne and Terry Pettit for giving me the opportunity to be the Nebraska volleyball coach.
"For me personally, the greatest accomplishment in coaching is seeing former players go into coaching or other careers and taking the lessons they’ve learned from being a Nebraska volleyball player and applying it to their everyday lives. There is no greater reward in coaching than that. Lastly and most importantly, I want to thank the fans for always supporting Nebraska volleyball." (via huskers.com)

John Cook produced five Olympians, three AVCA National Players of the Year, and 72 All-Americans.

