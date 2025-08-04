"She's going to bounce back": Christian Coleman defends his girlfriend Sha'Carri Richardson following her arrest for domestic violence offense

Following his appearance at the 2025 USATF Championships, Christian Coleman was heard defending his girlfriend, Sha'Carri Richardson, days after she was arrested for a domestic violence offense against him at the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport. As per the security footage at the airport, Richardson and Coleman were seen involved in a heated argument.As Coleman appeared to be walking away from her, Richardson bumped into him several times while pushing him into a column. She was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault, the case of which was later cleared. Coleman supported her girlfriend when asked about the incident in a post-race interview, stating she didn't deserve to be arrested.&quot;It was just a sucky situation all around. Like I don't feel as if like she should have been arrested,&quot; Coleman said. &quot; She's a human being and a great person. And I feel like, you know what I'm saying? Like, we've been able to be like really good teammates like all year, and I hate that narrative too because you know us coming together like we're just two real dominant personalities, and she's to me the best female athlete in the world. Like I see it every day.&quot;Coleman highlighted that Richardson is undergoing a tough year, but showed confidence in his girlfriend's ability to bounce back.&quot;It's been a tough journey for her this year, but she's going to bounce back and like I said, I see it every day. She is the best female athlete in the world and she going to be just fine,&quot; he added.Sha'Carri Richardson has been struggling with her form this season, leading to a few underwhelming performances.Sha'Carri Richardson falls short of qualifying for the World Athletics Championships in the 200mSha'Carri Richardson during the 2025 USATF Outdoor Championships in Eugene, Oregon. (Photo by Getty Images)In a shocking turn of events, Sha'Carri Richardson fell short of earning the spot for the World Athletics Championships in the 200m at the 2025 USA Track and Field Championships. The World Championships are scheduled in September in Tokyo. Richardson competed in the 200m heats race, but fell short of advancing to the next rounds by only a few seconds.She clocked 22.56 seconds to settle in fourth place, finishing behind Madison Whyte, who posted 22.55 to clinch third place. Following the lackluster performance, Richardson's quest for her second 200m World Championship medal concluded.She also competed in the 100m heats and secured second place with 11.07 seconds. However, she withdrew from the next rounds after the news of her arrest surfaced. Nevertheless, Sha'Carri Richardson earned the bye to compete in the 100m in Tokyo as a defending champion.