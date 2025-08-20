Justin Gatlin recently reflected on Keely Hodgkinson's performance at the Silesia Diamond League while anticipating her performance for the next meeting. Hodgkinson won the 800m at the Silesia Diamond League after posting a meeting record and world lead of 1:54.74. Making her return to the track after the Paris Games, she surpassed the lineup with a huge gap, with Lilian Odira settling in second place with 1:56.52. The two-time Olympic medalist achieved this feat after navigating a series of injuries throughout the season. She suffered a hamstring injury in February and August. In his podcast, Gatling praised the Olympian, highlighting that rather than making slow progress after an injury, Hodgkinson already looks confident and dominant. &quot;Shout out to Keely, she's doing her thing,&quot; Gatlin said. &quot;I mean she looks like she's dominating the race. She looks comfortable. She looks like she wasn't checking to see if she had any power or any issues because you know, when you athletes that come back after injury, they kind of hesitant sometimes.&quot;He added:&quot;But clearly after her injury or setback, she has been having a phenomenal practice and she knows where she needs to be at, she knows where she's at she's right on target. So, she's handling business right now.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHodgkinson will compete at the Lausanne Diamond League on August 20, 2025. Justin Gatlin anticipates Gabby Thomas' performance at the World Championships Justin Galtin recently opened up about Gabby Thomas' form this season, suggesting that she is absent from recent competitions because she might be focusing on her training. In his podcast, Ready Set Go, Gatlin opined that the Olympic gold medalist is working on her speed, endurance, and sharpness. “Like I said, man, the magic thing in this is like Gabby still has a month to get ready,&quot; Justin Gatlin said. &quot;And usually Gabby would be in these races. Gabby would be out here running right now. So that tells you right now that she's in the lab working right now. She's out there working on her speed, endurance, working on her sharpness, getting ready.” (37:20 onwards)Justin Gatlin added:“So you're going to see a different Gabby. Will it be the Gabby that we're used to seeing? Maybe. Will it be a Gabby who has to fight for that medal spot? We'll see.&quot;Thomas earned the World Championships spot in the 200m at the USATF Championships after clocking 22.20s. She will vie at the Championships in Tokyo to better her performance and transform her last Championships' silver medal into gold.