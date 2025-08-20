  • home icon
  • Olympics
  • "She's handling business right now" - Justin Gatlin hypes up Keely Hodgkinson ahead of her appearance at Lausanne Diamond League after injury

"She's handling business right now" - Justin Gatlin hypes up Keely Hodgkinson ahead of her appearance at Lausanne Diamond League after injury

By Janhavi Shinde
Modified Aug 20, 2025 04:23 GMT
Justin Gatlin praises Keely Hodgkinson ahead of her appearance at Diamond League after injury. (Images by Getty
Justin Gatlin praises Keely Hodgkinson ahead of her appearance at Diamond League after injury. (Images by Getty

Justin Gatlin recently reflected on Keely Hodgkinson's performance at the Silesia Diamond League while anticipating her performance for the next meeting. Hodgkinson won the 800m at the Silesia Diamond League after posting a meeting record and world lead of 1:54.74.

Ad

Making her return to the track after the Paris Games, she surpassed the lineup with a huge gap, with Lilian Odira settling in second place with 1:56.52. The two-time Olympic medalist achieved this feat after navigating a series of injuries throughout the season. She suffered a hamstring injury in February and August. In his podcast, Gatling praised the Olympian, highlighting that rather than making slow progress after an injury, Hodgkinson already looks confident and dominant.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"Shout out to Keely, she's doing her thing," Gatlin said. "I mean she looks like she's dominating the race. She looks comfortable. She looks like she wasn't checking to see if she had any power or any issues because you know, when you athletes that come back after injury, they kind of hesitant sometimes."
Ad

He added:

"But clearly after her injury or setback, she has been having a phenomenal practice and she knows where she needs to be at, she knows where she's at she's right on target. So, she's handling business right now."
Ad

Hodgkinson will compete at the Lausanne Diamond League on August 20, 2025.

Justin Gatlin anticipates Gabby Thomas' performance at the World Championships

Justin Galtin recently opened up about Gabby Thomas' form this season, suggesting that she is absent from recent competitions because she might be focusing on her training. In his podcast, Ready Set Go, Gatlin opined that the Olympic gold medalist is working on her speed, endurance, and sharpness.

Ad
“Like I said, man, the magic thing in this is like Gabby still has a month to get ready," Justin Gatlin said. "And usually Gabby would be in these races. Gabby would be out here running right now. So that tells you right now that she's in the lab working right now. She's out there working on her speed, endurance, working on her sharpness, getting ready.” (37:20 onwards)
Ad

Justin Gatlin added:

“So you're going to see a different Gabby. Will it be the Gabby that we're used to seeing? Maybe. Will it be a Gabby who has to fight for that medal spot? We'll see."

youtube-cover

Thomas earned the World Championships spot in the 200m at the USATF Championships after clocking 22.20s. She will vie at the Championships in Tokyo to better her performance and transform her last Championships' silver medal into gold.

About the author
Janhavi Shinde

Janhavi Shinde

Janhavi is a Sports Management graduate working as a US Olympics journalist at Sportskeeda. She emphasizes meticulous research and fact-checking before creating content, relying on multiple sources including social media platforms like Instagram and Twitter, as well as various sports publications.

She has competed in the 10m Air Rifle Shooting event at the national level alongside renowned athletes such as Anjali Bhagwat, Apurvi Chandela, and Anjum Moudgil, which further fueled her passion for the sport.

Abhinav Bindra is her favorite Olympian, and she particularly cherishes his and Neeraj Chopra's gold medal victories as they revolutionized Indian athletes' mindset towards achieving sporting excellence.

If given the opportunity to introduce a new sport to the Olympics, she would choose American Football for its widespread appeal and intense competition. Apart from reporting on the latest news in the world of Olympics, she likes to immerse herself in reading, painting, and traveling.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Janhavi Shinde
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications